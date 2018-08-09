A girl was injured at the Western Montana Fair Thursday evening when she fell from one of the carnival rides, according to Missoula police.
The girl, who was about 11 or 12, fell from the Typhoon ride sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to Sgt. Jim Klawitter.
She was taken by ambulance to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, he said. Her injuries appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening, Klawitter said.
The Typhoon was shut down after the incident “so that inspectors can figure out what happened,” he said.
The fair runs through Sunday.