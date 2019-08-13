Falling rocks on Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road killed a teenage girl from Utah Monday and injured her parents and two other children.
The family was westbound about 7 p.m. Monday near the East Tunnel when the rocks hit the top of the vehicle, according to a news release Tuesday from Glacier National Park. The rocks, which were between fist-size and 12 inches in diameter, fell from an unknown height and hit the top of the vehicle. That shattered the rear windshield, fatally injuring the girl.
Park officials estimate the amount of debris could have filled the bed of a pickup truck.
"A.L.E.R.T. air ambulance responded, but was unable to airlift the girl because of her unstable condition," the release notes.
Flight paramedics instead traveled with her via ambulance to Kalispell, but the girl died en route.
The two adults suffered significant bruises and were transported to area hospitals by ambulances from Babb and Browning. The two other children had minor injuries.
The girl's name and hometown will be released once family notifications have been completed.
Going-to-the-Sun Road was closed at the East Tunnel for about three hours Monday night while the park road crew cleared the rocks, and a tow truck removed the vehicle.
Earlier this year, three people were injured when their vehicle plunged 40 feet down an embankment near Packer's Roost. The driver of the vehicle swerved to avoid another car observing a bear.
The last fatality from rockfall on the Going-to-the-Sun Road was in 1996, when falling rocks just west of Logan Pass struck a vehicle.
The park extended its condolences to the girl's family, and thanked emergency responders for their prompt actions.
This story will be updated.