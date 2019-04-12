{{featured_button_text}}
Whisper Littleowl-Horseman

Whisper Littleowl-Horseman. Photo from Facebook.

A 15-year-old Native girl has been reported missing from Lake County.

Whisper Littleowl-Horseman was last seen on Wednesday, April 10 in Polson. According to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, she is an American Indian/Alaska Native female, 5’4”, with brown eyes and hair.

The Flathead Tribal Police, the lead investigative agency, said she has been listed as a runaway, and that her last names may be arranged either way. Anyone with further information should contact them at (406)675-4700.

Her mother, Crystal Littleowl, declined to comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

