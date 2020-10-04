Giving Back: UM, United Way, and businesses team up to help educators

Legg gave a lot of credit to the businesses that made donations, which helped the theater build a digital platform and create the virtual adventure for the students. He also highlighted the support provided by the University of Montana School of Media Arts, which helped design the final product.

Jessica Davis, a theater teacher for the Ronan School District, said she was glad the theater chose to show the play this way, because it not only made it safer for her students, it also will allow her to show it to all her kids. She doesn’t have to worry about pulling students out of other classes to watch the play, she said. As a theater teacher, Davis said she has more freedom to talk to her students about anxiety and mental health, but not as much as she’d like. Bringing in outside speakers always helps, she said.

“Sometimes I worry I’m not reaching them, but then I talk to my students about MT Rep coming again, and they say, ‘Remember that one time that they came and we did this?’” Davis said. “It’s clear it’s getting to them. With this play especially, I get to tell them, ‘They want us to be one of the first schools to watch it, can you believe that? Isn’t that amazing, they chose us?”