Giving Back: UM, United Way, and businesses team up to help educators

A play about anxiety that audiences control like a video game will be coming to Montana’s students this fall thanks to support from local businesses.
Blackfoot Communications, ATG and Pacific Health Source Plans all contributed to the Montana Repertory Theatre’s upcoming Education OutReach production, Zombie Thoughts. It will be the theater’s first virtual outreach production, an innovation required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The play features Sam, an 11-year-old kid, and sidekick Pig. Reminiscent of the Choose Your Own Adventure books, the play allows students to interact with the material while educating them about the effects of anxiety and how to cope. Early on choices include what kind of hat the characters will wear throughout the play and whether to go to Mount Doom or to a ghost town.
Under normal circumstances, the Rep would have toured the play and reached about 50 schools. However, COVID-19 made it difficult to imagine gathering people together to enjoy theater this year, said Michael Legg, artistic director for the Rep. In rethinking how to make the play available without endangering students and actors, Legg said a silver lining came out of the situation. Now, any student, educator or parent across the state can watch the play.
“This has the potential to be seen in every classroom and across the state,” Legg said.
Legg gave a lot of credit to the businesses that made donations, which helped the theater build a digital platform and create the virtual adventure for the students. He also highlighted the support provided by the University of Montana School of Media Arts, which helped design the final product.
Jessica Davis, a theater teacher for the Ronan School District, said she was glad the theater chose to show the play this way, because it not only made it safer for her students, it also will allow her to show it to all her kids. She doesn’t have to worry about pulling students out of other classes to watch the play, she said. As a theater teacher, Davis said she has more freedom to talk to her students about anxiety and mental health, but not as much as she’d like. Bringing in outside speakers always helps, she said.
“Sometimes I worry I’m not reaching them, but then I talk to my students about MT Rep coming again, and they say, ‘Remember that one time that they came and we did this?’” Davis said. “It’s clear it’s getting to them. With this play especially, I get to tell them, ‘They want us to be one of the first schools to watch it, can you believe that? Isn’t that amazing, they chose us?”
Bringing educational opportunities and the arts to students across the state is incredibly important to Blackfoot, said Jason Williams, Blackfoot Communications CEO — especially in rural areas that might not have highly funded arts programs. There was also an added benefit of the play being about coping with anxiety, which he expects many students may be dealing with during the pandemic.
“On a personal level, I have a son about the same age of the main character, and I love that this is something he will get to experience in his classroom,” Williams said.
Blackfoot helped to pay for a free public viewing of Zombie Thoughts on Sept. 9 at Ogren Park in Missoula.
A spokesperson for Pacific Health said the organization was proud to sponsor and help the Montana theater spread knowledge about anxiety and other mental health issues.
“Research shows early identification and intervention can improve a child’s well-being and set them on a path to a healthier adult life,” the spokesperson said. “Pacific Source is committed to supporting these types of innovative programs and the positive impact they have on the communities we serve.”
Other partners of the project included United Way, Project Tomorrow, Curry Health Center, UM Department of Counseling and Montana Public Television.
Those interested in showing Zombie Thoughts, or helping to support the Montana Repertory Theatre, can visit MontanaRepZombieThoughts.com or call the theater directly at 406-243-6809.
“We’re still looking for folks who want to come on board and help this really amazing project,” Legg said.
