Glacier-area lodges to start reopening mid-June

Pursuit, which operates Motel Lake McDonald inside the park and several hotels and tours just outside, plans a gradual reopening, starting with the West Glacier RV Park & Cabins on May 21 and culminating with the Motel Lake McDonald June 15.

That company has reached out to affected travelers to move dates or arrange refunds, staff told the Missoulian. Pursuit also allows cancellations with a full refund up to three days before arrival.

Glacier-area business owners, meanwhile, aren’t sure how or if these delayed starts will affect an already-strange season.

“Most of our reservations (for gear rentals) are past the time that they would be opening anyways,” said Shelby Handlin, co-owner of Glacier Outfitters in Apgar Village. “I wouldn’t say that my business is contingent on them, because there’s so much more places that people stay” beyond the lodges.”

“July and August are really our high-production months,” said Darwon Stoneman, co-owner and manager of Glacier Raft Company. “We’re still planning on having somewhat of a season. We’ve pretty much canceled all of our cabin reservations for May and (are) trying to get going around the first of June.”