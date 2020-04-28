Glacier-area lodges to start reopening mid-June

Glacier National Park has been closed for a month due to COVID-19 concerns, and park administrators have given no firm plans on when reopening will start. But the two companies that operate lodges inside the park plan to start reopening those facilities June 15.
Xanterra Travel Collections, which operates Lake McDonald Lodge, the Many Glacier Hotel and three smaller motels inside the park, has said it plans to open those facilities June 15. The company had previously planned for Lake McDonald Lodge to open May 15, Many Glacier to open June 5, and for the motels to open between May 15 and June 12.
Xanterra’s year-round Cedar Creek Lodge in Columbia Falls will reopen May 22.
The company also plans to start reopening its Yellowstone National Park lodges June 15, beginning with cabins with private bathrooms, according to a press release.
“We regret that this situation has resulted in the necessity to cancel all lodging and tour reservations for stays through May 22, 2020, for Cedar Creek Lodge and through June 14 for Glacier National Park Lodges,” the company stated on its website last week.
Xanterra staff told the Missoulian that those whose reservations were affected would receive a refund. The company also allows those who cancel reservations to receive a full refund up to 72 hours before their arrival.
Pursuit, which operates Motel Lake McDonald inside the park and several hotels and tours just outside, plans a gradual reopening, starting with the West Glacier RV Park & Cabins on May 21 and culminating with the Motel Lake McDonald June 15.
That company has reached out to affected travelers to move dates or arrange refunds, staff told the Missoulian. Pursuit also allows cancellations with a full refund up to three days before arrival.
Glacier-area business owners, meanwhile, aren’t sure how or if these delayed starts will affect an already-strange season.
“Most of our reservations (for gear rentals) are past the time that they would be opening anyways,” said Shelby Handlin, co-owner of Glacier Outfitters in Apgar Village. “I wouldn’t say that my business is contingent on them, because there’s so much more places that people stay” beyond the lodges.”
“July and August are really our high-production months,” said Darwon Stoneman, co-owner and manager of Glacier Raft Company. “We’re still planning on having somewhat of a season. We’ve pretty much canceled all of our cabin reservations for May and (are) trying to get going around the first of June.”
He and Handlin described a wide range of other uncertainties they’re facing, from how Montana’s state-regulation easing will progress to the mechanics of social distancing on a whitewater raft.
“All in all, it’s kind of a mess,” Stoneman said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.