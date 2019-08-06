A grizzly and a black bear died during the past week after encounters with humans.
The death of the grizzly from a reported self-defense shooting in the Cabinet Mountain south of Troy currently is under investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
According to a news release, two backpackers from Sanders County shot an adult female grizzly during a surprise encounter on a forested trail near Dad Peak. The backpackers were hiking on a trail lined with huckleberry bushes on Aug. 2 when they ran into the bear, and they notified officials Aug. 4 after exiting the backcountry.
On Tuesday, officials at Glacier National Park reported they are reviewing their training protocols after a black bear had to be put down during a rubber bullet hazing incident near the Many Glacier Campground.
Rangers responded to the campground about 4:45 p.m. Monday after the bear was reported in the area, according to a news release. The campground was full, hikers were returning to vehicles in the nearby parking lot, and an interpretive spotting scope program was taking place nearby.
The rangers tried to yell at the bear to haze it out of the area, but that wasn’t effective. Once the bear refused to leave the Swiftcurrent Motor Inn and campground area, a ranger fired a rubber projectile, which inadvertently pierced the bear’s abdomen, according to park officials.
Realizing that it was a fatal wound, rangers removed people from nearby campsites and fired a second shot from a shotgun to euthanize the bear.
Throughout the summer, a number of bears have frequented the Many Glacier and Swiftcurrent region, and park officials said they believe this bear was one of them. Soft-sided tent camping was prohibited in Many Glacier Campground in June because of bear activity.
On Monday alone, park rangers responded to seven separate bear incidents in Many Glacier. Black bears usually can be successfully hazed without injury; dozens of bears are hazed out of developed areas every year, and in the past 15 years, park officials estimate that four bears have died as a result of hazing activities.
Hazing can include yelling, clapping, horns, bean bag rounds, and rubber projectile rounds, and is meant to push bears out of developed places and into areas where natural behavior and foraging can occur. The park uses hazing as part of its proactive Bear Management Plan to encourage bears to stay away from developed areas where they're more likely to eat human food.
The park will review the incident and see if any training or other changes are needed to improve the program, according to the news release.
FWP reminds recreationists to follow precautionary steps to prevent conflicts, which include making noise, especially around berry patches, in densely forested areas and near streams. They also encourage everyone to carry bear spray in the outdoors.