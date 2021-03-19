Glacier braces for ticketed entry, busy summer

A decision whether to require entry tickets to drive Glacier National Park’s Going to the Sun Road this summer could come by the end of this month.

“We’re trying to take the edge off these peaks, which results in lots of impacts to the construction zones,” Glacier Superintendent Jeff Mow explained with a graph showing the surge of traffic coming at certain times during the park’s most popular summer days.

Despite the pandemic restrictions of 2020, Glacier still experienced overwhelming tourist activity. As restrictions ease this year, Mow predicted the park’s popularity will draw even bigger crowds.

But those visitors will also encounter road repair work at almost every corner of Glacier, along with a staff still limited by safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. That will force many changes to the visitor experience this summer, Mow told a virtual audience of more than 300 people gathered by the Glacier National Park Conservancy on Thursday evening.

If approved, and Mow said he still needs buy-in from everyone from local business owners to federal officials at the Interior Department, ticketed entry would still be a one-year response to Glacier’s traffic situation.