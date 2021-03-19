Glacier braces for ticketed entry, busy summer

A decision whether to require entry tickets to drive Glacier National Park’s Going to the Sun Road this summer could come by the end of this month.
“We’re trying to take the edge off these peaks, which results in lots of impacts to the construction zones,” Glacier Superintendent Jeff Mow explained with a graph showing the surge of traffic coming at certain times during the park’s most popular summer days.
Despite the pandemic restrictions of 2020, Glacier still experienced overwhelming tourist activity. As restrictions ease this year, Mow predicted the park’s popularity will draw even bigger crowds.
But those visitors will also encounter road repair work at almost every corner of Glacier, along with a staff still limited by safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. That will force many changes to the visitor experience this summer, Mow told a virtual audience of more than 300 people gathered by the Glacier National Park Conservancy on Thursday evening.
If approved, and Mow said he still needs buy-in from everyone from local business owners to federal officials at the Interior Department, ticketed entry would still be a one-year response to Glacier’s traffic situation.
At the moment, the proposal would require motorists to purchase a $2 seven-day entry ticket through the online recreation.gov portal to drive the Going to the Sun Road between June 1 and Labor Day. Between 70% and 80% of the daily tickets would be made available 60 days in advance for online purchase, with the remainder released two days in advance. Tickets would be needed for entry between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. People with reservations to hotels, boat rides or other scheduled activities would not need a ticket.
Driving almost anywhere else around Glacier will also be hard this summer. Highway 2 around the park’s southern border will have major construction delays between Hungry Horse and Essex. Highway 89 between Browning and St. Mary is also finishing a major reconstruction. The road into Many Glacier will be under repair all summer, resulting in multiple 10-minute delays. So does the Camas Road heading north out of Apgar. And the Inside North Fork Road has several repair projects scheduled, although it gets mostly hiker and biker traffic.
However, none of those roads will require ticketed entry to travel. Access to Two Medicine will also not need a ticket.
Meanwhile, evolving pandemic health rules have many other features of Glacier Park in limbo. Both the GNP public shuttle service and the privately run red “jammer” buses that service the hotels await guidance on how many passengers can ride with appropriate social distancing. Mow said the interior hotels may limit entrance to only those people actually staying in the rooms, which may disappoint everyone else who wants to see the historic structures or patronize their dining rooms and gift shops.
And due to the requirement that every park employee have a single bedroom for COVID safety, Glacier Park will be about 70 staffers short again in 2021. That means there won’t be enough people to open the Rising Sun, St. Mary and Cut Bank frontcountry campgrounds. Social distancing rules will also change how many people can attend ranger interpretative presentations.
Glacier’s backcountry campground access hasn’t changed, but interest has. Mow said the backcountry permit offices and reservation system experienced three to four times the amount of requests for backpacking permits last year, and he expects to see the same or more this year.
Some pressure will be relieved by the Blackfeet Indian Reservation’s decision to reopen public access to the Glacier entries bordering its boundary, including East Glacier, Two Medicine, St. Mary and Many Glacier. But Canada has continued its international border closure at Chief Mountain and is only allowing essential service traffic through its other ports of entry — not tourists.