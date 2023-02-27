Those planning to sleep under the stars (or the rainfly) in Glacier National Park this summer have some new permit procedures to consider.

About 70% of the 2023 backcountry camping permits will become available for reservation on March 15, through the Recreation.gov website. This replaces a lottery system where applicants sent in requests for sites and dates, then waited for park staff to select winners and send back confirmations.

A valid wilderness camping advance reservation from Recreation.gov serves as a vehicle reservation the day before or day of a trip starting date.

“The old system took several weeks to process — we had to enter requests by hand into a spreadsheet,” Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said. “With the recreation.gov system, people will know a lot faster. The website pulls up all the campsites and shows when they’re open and the capacity.”

However, large groups hoping to corral multiple campsites need to use a separate request system. Permits for four or more campers can be sought through the Pay.gov website between noon and midnight March 1. Otherwise, groups of five to eight campers must apply in two separate entries with two separate group leaders on the recreation.gov site. Groups of nine-12 campers would need three entries and leaders.

Glacier will hold a special lottery to award 30 group permits of five to eight campers and five groups of nine-12 campers through the March 1 application portal. Successful applicants will be notified by park staff and have five days to confirm their permits by payment.

“We’ll still have a percentage of walk-up permits available,” Kerzman said. “You can come the day before your trip plans to start and see what’s open at the backcountry permit offices.”

Those offices are located at Apgar, Polebridge, Two Medicine, St. Mary and Many Glacier.

Glacier Park’s wilderness camping website has been updated to describe the refund policy and include a tutorial video. Campsite descriptions as well as the elevation gain from trailheads has been added to the Recreation.gov system. To view the planning documents, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WildernessCampingPermits. For complete details, visit the Wilderness Camping Advance Reservations webpage on the park website.

Those seeking a more front-country camping experience will find the Avalanche Campground has reopened to the public after two years of closure. Site reservations for Avalanche as well as the Two Medicine and Many Glacier front-country campgrounds can be made on Recreation.gov.

Most of the front-country campsites are reservable approximately six months in advance and several campsites in each campground can be reserved four days in advance to accommodate visitors with more spontaneous itineraries. For example, new four-day advance reservations for campsites at Many Glacier will be reservable beginning June 6 at 8 a.m. for stays beginning June 9. All campsites at Avalanche and Two Medicine will become available on recreation.gov beginning March 1 at 8 a.m. Campgrounds will open in spring and summer of 2023 as follows:

Campgrounds in Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor:

Apgar Campground: Beginning April 1 advance camping reservations will be required.

April 1 Loop B will transition to primitive* camping.

April 24 Loops A and C will open.

May 5 Loops B and D will open.

May 19 Loop E will open.

Avalanche Campground: Opens July 17 with potential to open earlier depending on when Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens for the season and requires advance camping reservations.

Fish Creek Campground: Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation.

Rising Sun Campground: Opens June 5 on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors without a vehicle reservation will have access to the first-come, first-served campground.

Sprague Creek Campground: Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation.

St. Mary Campground: Beginning May 26 advance camping reservations will be required.

April 15 Loop C will transition to primitive* camping and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beginning May 26 all loops will open.

Visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations and are encouraged to do so prior to the day reservations open.