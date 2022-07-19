Glacier County Sheriff's Office IDs victims and perpetrator in East Glacier shooting

The Glacier County Sheriff's Office released more details Tuesday evening on a violent incident in East Glacier Park Village, in which two men and an 18-month-old girl died and two women were critically injured.

The Glacier County Sheriff's Office said in a release on their Facebook page that Derick Amos Madden, 37, of Oklahoma, intentionally drove his vehicle into a group of people walking beside a road on Sunday. Madden crashed his car into a tree and exited the vehicle holding a shotgun. He then began shooting at the people he had hit or tried to hit with his car.

Madden shot and killed David Siau, 39, of New York. He wounded Christy Siau, 40, of New York, and mortally wounded McKenzie Siau, 18-months-old, of New York.

Madden attacked Christina Siau, 30, of East Glacier Park, with a knife. According to the release, Christina "fought for her life," and fatally wounded Madden, who died at the scene.

Two children were present during the incident but were able to run away, escaping injury.

Christy, Christina and McKenzie were transported to the Indian Health Service facility in Browning, where McKenzie was pronounced dead. Christy and Christina were then flown elsewhere to receive a higher level of care.

The sheriff's office revealed that Madden was in a past relationship with Christina and struggling with mental health issues.

The FBI, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the case.

The Associated Press reported that local authorities did not know of any previous interactions Madden had with law enforcement. Madden had been working in East Glacier, and Christina, originally from New York, had been living in East Glacier, where her family was visiting.

Christy was a former bookkeeper for the American Baptist Churches of New York State. A statement from Executive Minister Rev. James Kelsey described Christy as "a long time and beloved member."

Christy and David were also active in the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls, New York, according to AP.

Matthew Brown of The Associated Press contributed to this story.