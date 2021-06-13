Glacier floats radio, cell signal upgrade

A proposal to boost radio and cellphone service in Glacier National Park has begun public review, with a July 11 deadline for its comment period.
Most of the proposal deals with upgrading National Park Service communications, which use outdated technology or can’t reach remote pockets of the mountainous park.
Currently, cellphone service is only available at Apgar on the park’s west side and St. Mary on the east due to spillover from commercial cell towers outside the park borders. Occasionally people at Logan Pass and some other high-altitude spots can pick up a cell signal.
“While recognizing that national parks provide disconnected space for many visitors, the plan also proposes a strategy for commercial cellular and/or internet access for public and NPS use in certain developed areas,” Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman wrote in an email.
“Under the plan, commercial cellular and/or internet infrastructure and coverage would only be considered in developed areas at Many Glacier, Rising Sun, Two Medicine, and Lake McDonald Lodge. Coverage would be restricted to these developed areas only.”
The proposal would not allow large-scale cell towers, Kerzman said. It would also not permit commercial telecom gear in the park’s Backcountry Zone.
However, the park has become ever more dependent on internet access for visitor service. For example, motorists wanting to enter the park during the busy summer season must apply for a permit through the Recreation.gov website.
“Glacier uses the internet to provide the best possible and latest information to visitors, and visitors need to be able to access that information for trip planning and to stay updated on current conditions such as unanticipated road, trail and campground closures,” the environmental assessment noted. “Connectivity is also important to off-duty employees and their families to meet daily needs that are increasingly dependent on internet access, such as paying bills and accessing bank accounts.”
Pressure to increase cellular and Wi-Fi service has been growing from national park visitors. While Yellowstone National Park has been expanding its cell service, retiring Superintendent Cam Sholly said he was resisting adding new communications to the skyline. In fact, he’s been working to remove towers from ridgelines and get radio reflectors out of the backcountry. Instead, Yellowstone has been expanding its underground fiber-optic cable capacity in its road corridor.
Last year, Grand Teton National Park announced plans to lay more than 60 miles of fiber-optic cable and nine new towers to provide stronger coverage in the 45-mile long park.
Four sites are under consideration for commercial cell service: Lake McDonald Lodge, Rising Sun, Two Medicine and Many Glacier. Signal strength there would be limited as much as possible to the developed area only, Kerzman said, although some spillover might be unpreventable.
“We can’t say for sure you wouldn’t be able to get cell service across the road or out on the lake,” Kerzman said. But the plan does not foresee visitors being able to get signals along trails or more interior sections of the Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Among the projects are plans to add a radio repeater at the Loop switchback on the Going-to-the-Sun Road, build three 40-foot-tall telecommunications towers and extend an existing tower from 40 feet to 80 feet high, and installing temporary radio repeater stations in the park’s backcountry. At least one of those stations would be permanently located outside the park boundaries, while others would be used and removed as needed.
Comments can be posted on the NPS PEPC website or sent by mail to Superintendent, Glacier National Park, Attn: Telecommunications Plan-EA, P.O. Box 128, West Glacier, Montana, 59936.