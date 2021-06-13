Glacier floats radio, cell signal upgrade

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Glacier uses the internet to provide the best possible and latest information to visitors, and visitors need to be able to access that information for trip planning and to stay updated on current conditions such as unanticipated road, trail and campground closures,” the environmental assessment noted. “Connectivity is also important to off-duty employees and their families to meet daily needs that are increasingly dependent on internet access, such as paying bills and accessing bank accounts.”

Pressure to increase cellular and Wi-Fi service has been growing from national park visitors. While Yellowstone National Park has been expanding its cell service, retiring Superintendent Cam Sholly said he was resisting adding new communications to the skyline. In fact, he’s been working to remove towers from ridgelines and get radio reflectors out of the backcountry. Instead, Yellowstone has been expanding its underground fiber-optic cable capacity in its road corridor.

Last year, Grand Teton National Park announced plans to lay more than 60 miles of fiber-optic cable and nine new towers to provide stronger coverage in the 45-mile long park.