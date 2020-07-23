Glacier identifies climber who died

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The young man who died in a climbing accident in Glacier National Park on Tuesday has been identified as 20-year-old Josh Yarrow of Wichita, Kansas.

Yarrow was a summer employee of an unidentified business in the West Glacier area, a Glacier Park official said on Thursday. Yarrow fell from a ridge known as the Dragon’s Tail southwest of the Logan Pass visitor area while trying to retrieve a dropped backpack. He fell about 500 feet, according to a climbing partner who witnessed the incident.

The Dragon's Tail is a steep, off-trail climbing route southwest of Mount Reynolds near Logan Pass. Search and rescue efforts began immediately after Glacier National Park dispatchers received the report of his fall. Two Bear Air helicopter searchers located Yarrow determined he was deceased, and recovered his body.

Glacier National Park officials remind visitors that off-trail hiking and mountain climbing are inherently dangerous activities due to extremely rugged and steep terrain. Hikers and climbers will encounter steep snowfields and loose rocks along many of the climbing routes within the park.

This incident was the second rescue mission in the Logan Pass area within the past week. On July 16th a climber was injured after sliding down a snowfield near the saddle on Mount Oberlin. Drowning and falls while hiking and climbing are the leading causes of accidental death in Glacier National Park.

