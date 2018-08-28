In the latest positive sign for fire-watchers, Glacier National Park has lifted several evacuation warnings imposed due to the Howe Ridge and Whale Butte fires.
In a press release Tuesday morning, the park stated it was withdrawing these notices from Apgar Village, the Grist Road area, and the area north of the Bowman Lake Road junction. Trails along Camas Road, except for those off McGee Meadow, will also reopen.
The park cited reinforced containment lines on the south side of the fire and recent days’ rainfall for its decision.
However, Glacier also stated that the Howe Ridge fire’s north end remains active, and is within 150 feet of Going-to-the-Sun Road in places. As previously reported, fire crews have heavily reinforced that area with hose and sprinkler systems. The western road corridor remains closed.
Fish Creek Campground and Fish Creek Campground Road will remain closed for the duration of the season. The campground was originally scheduled to stay open until Sept. 4.
Meanwhile, boat tours have resumed landing at Goat Haunt at the south end of Waterton Lake. However, visitors will only be able to access the pavilion and restrooms, and measures to protect these facilities against the Boundary fire remain in place. Trail closures in the area remain in place.
Further east, an evacuation warning remains in effect for some residents near Essex due to the Paola Ridge fire, according to the federal government’s InciWeb site.