Glacier National Park crawls closer to opening road to Logan Pass

WEST GLACIER — Pesky weather has made this year’s opening of Logan Pass one of the slowest in history, but road crews are confident about opening the Going-to-the-Sun Road soon.

Plowing teams successfully dug through the last snow barrier at the Big Drift on Friday, leaving just road-widening, rock-clearing and installing guardrails before opening the road. That won't happen any earlier than July 13.

That date, which varies based on the snow and damage to the road, is the latest green light on Logan Pass since 2011. Experts blamed late-season winter events that exacerbated avalanches and caused rock slides.

“These late-season storms beat up the roads a bit,” said Brian Paul, road supervisor for Going-to-the-Sun Road. “Until the avalanches and rock slides stopped, we were stuck.”

The National Park Service spends months each year clearing Logan Pass, the artery for much of Glacier’s tourism and recreation activity. Some years the pass could be open by mid-June. Others keep up a slugfest of clearing paths only to have the work buried by a late-season storm.

Paul said his team had multiple setbacks from a cycle of wet and cold weather. Two weeks ago, a storm brought in two feet of snow — enough to trigger avalanches and keep workers off the road. Paul said his crew took on 50-hour weeks to make up lost time.

With most of the heavy lifting finished, road crews shifted to shoveling out the Logan Pass Visitor Center, installing more than 500 seasonal log guardrails. Other crews built a new toilet on the west side of the Continental Divide. Paul said it could take a week alone to install the guardrails, which a crane hoists into place one at a time.

Much of the delays came from the cold weather in April and May that kept snow in the mountains for two weeks to a month longer than normal, according to Zachary Miller, a physical scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

He said the park had roughly 100% of its normal snowpack on April 1. By April 30, that figure jumped to 130%.

“We didn’t have exceptional snowfall, but it just stayed cool and wet for longer,” Miller said. An atmospheric river, which is a large stream of water vapor that can deposit a month’s worth of water in days, dumped several inches of rain in the Flathead Valley during June. At higher elevations, it snowed.

Gina Kerzman, public information officer for Glacier National Park, said the park saw the most damage at Avalanche Lake campground, which was briefly inundated. The damage sparked the park to rehabilitate much of the space. It has since reopened to the public.

Miller said the multiple layers of snow melting at different temperatures contributed to avalanches. Many trouble spots had multiple avalanches. Triple Arches had several on its own. More than 400 avalanches were recorded during the winter season.

Christian Tranel, a road work leader for Glacier National Park, said his crew came close to getting buried by an avalanche this year on the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

"The focus is opening the pass, but nature isn’t always going to agree,” Tranel said. “You can never let your guard down.”

Most of his team has been working on the road for more than a decade. With the high level of expertise, no injuries were recorded clearing the pass this year, according to Kerzman.

Tranel, who worked later than usual this year, said he felt relieved that people will soon be able to use the road.

“There is certainly a demand for this road,” Tranel said, recalling when tourists approach him after work wondering when the pass will open. “It is a real sense of accomplishment to get it done.”

