Glacier National Park ends air tours with decades late plan

If you want to tour Glacier National Park by air, you'll need to set plans in the next couple years: The park will end commercial air tours at the close of the decade in 2029.

Until then, the National Park Service will regulate tour routes and altitudes for existing tour operators. The one allowed tour route is a significant reduction from routes previously flown in Glacier.

Before tours are phased out entirely, the plan allows air tour operators to conduct a total 144 tours annually. That's the average number of yearly tours over three years, 2017–19, before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted travel and tourism. The annual number of commercial air tours over the park has fluctuated wildly in recent years. The park saw 767 tours in 2016; there were 109 tours the next year.

Decades in the making, the decision to regulate and phase out air tours was laid out in a congressionally mandated Air Tour Management Plan for the National Park Service released Friday. The plan stems from legislation, litigation and a park management plan stretching back to the 1990s. The plan was released 22 years after the passage of a law that requires the National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration to regulate air tours over parks. But Glacier Park's is one of the first to be released after a 2020 court order instructing the agencies to enact the law.

Regulations on flights

Rather than allowing operators to fly over the park at will, the plan sets a single route for all tours that only one aircraft can fly at a time. The route is a clockwise loop beginning and ending where aircraft enter and exit the park above its West Glacier entrance. The loop proceeds northeast into the park over Lake McDonald, over Glacier Headwall, does a large 180-degree turn to the right over The Loop switchback and Road Camp on Going-to-the-Sun Road, and then proceeds back toward West Glacier along the eastern shore of Lake McDonald. Existing tours traveled well beyond that route, reaching as far as Upper Waterton Lake and the U.S.-Canada border, and flying over Logan Pass.

Under the plan, helicopters must fly more than 2,600 feet above the ground surface and fixed-wing aircraft must fly more than 3,100 feet above the ground. Those limits include exceptions for "takeoff, landing and emergency situations." Previously, air tours had at times flown within 500 feet of the ground, according to the 263-page Record of Decision for the plan, issued jointly by the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plan also prohibits hovering or circling, limits tour operators to no more than three daily tours each, limits tour operations to between one hour after sunrise and one hour before sunset, and allows for no-fly periods for park management and park or tribal events. The plan requires operators to equip aircraft with monitoring equipment and submit flight monitoring data to the National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration twice yearly. The plan applies to the full area of the park and all lands outside the park within 0.5 miles of the park boundary.

The Record of Decision and the plan were signed Sept. 19 and will take effect 90 days from that date, on Dec. 18.

Two air tour operators, Red Eagle Aviation and Minuteman Aviation, account for nearly all commercial air tours over the park in recent years. Red Eagle Aviation conducted 158 tours in 2020, the most recent year tabulated in the Record of Decision. That was up slightly from 153 in 2019 and 150 in 2018, and drastically up from as few as 19 tours in 2015. Minuteman Aviation, under the name Montana Air Adventures, reported only five tours in 2020, eight in 2019, six in 2018 and none in 2017. But the company logged 640 tours in 2016, 582 in 2015, 715 in 2014 and 106 in 2013. Homestead Helicopters operated between zero and nine tours annually between 2013 and 2020.

Kruger Helicopter Service, which logged 187 flights in 2019 but none in 2020, surrendered its authorization to fly in the park in 2021, as did Montana By Air LLC, which recorded an annual high of four tours in 2019.

Under the plan, Homestead Helicopters is allocated three annual flights, Minuteman Aviation gets five flights a year, and Red Eagle Aviation is allowed 136 flights a year.

Until air tours cease completely on Dec. 31, 2029, "commercial air tours will be phased out through attrition and, during that period, if an operator ceases operations the total number of commercial air tours authorized per year over the park will automatically be reduced by the number of operations allocated to that operator."

Court-ordered action

The plan to phase out commercial air tours over the park traces its origin back to at least the late 1990s, when a years-long public process culminated in Glacier Park's current General Management Plan and its supporting Environmental Impact Statement, issued in 1999. The plan called for the cessation of air tours over the park.

"Though the GMP acknowledged that commercial air tours could provide some park visitors with a way to experience the grandeur of the park’s interior," officials stated in the Record of Decision for the air tour plan, "it explained that '(t)he Going-to-the-Sun Road offers a singular experience, comparable to seeing the park by air' and that 'many other roads in and around the park also provide magnificent views' that are available to everyone."

Citing the park's General Management Plan, the Air Tour Management Plan Record of Decision noted that "the negative impacts to visitor experience, potential effects to wildlife, and overwhelming public support for banning commercial air tours were cited as justifications for the preferred alternative" of ending the tours.

A year later, in 2000, Congress passed the National Park Air Tour Management Act. The law required the National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration to jointly develop an Air Tour Management Plan for any park where commercial air operators were conducting, or were intending to conduct, air tours. The law gave the agencies authority to prohibit air tours over a park.

And then, nothing happened: Neither agency actually developed any plans.

In 2019, the nonprofit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia for an order forcing the National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration to actually enact the law and develop long overdue plans. On May 1, 2020, the court ordered that all 23 eligible parks submit a plan by Aug. 31, 2022.

Only two of the 23 parks met the deadline. Olympic and Mount Rainier national parks, which according to PEER have minimal air tour traffic, submitted plans in mid-July this year, one day before the court asked the agencies to file a brief explaining delays in plan development across the National Park System.

Glacier's plan, finalized 19 days after the court's deadline and more than 20 years after the passage of the law mandating it, was developed under a Categorical Exclusion in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a law that prescribes how federal agencies analyze proposed actions, their impacts and how to mitigate impacts. A Categorical Exclusion is the least rigorous level of analysis, reserved for proposed actions with no significant impacts. In its Record of Decision for the air tour plan, the agencies concluded that the plan did not require further analysis because it is implementing a goal laid out in the 1999 General Management Plan, which itself was developed via the most rigorous level of analysis provided by NEPA, an Environmental Impact Statement.

Essentially, the agencies concluded that the air tour plan didn't require an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement because the ultimate effect of the plan — ending air tours in Glacier — was already approved in a prior Environmental Impact Statement.

"For the purpose of the categorical exclusion, the 1999 ROD selecting the preferred alternative in the park’s GMP (to request that the FAA prohibit commercial air tours over the park) is an approved action," the Record of Decision stated, "though not one that the NPS has the authority to implement on its own."

PEER, in a July statement on nationwide plan development delays, took issue with the lack of new NEPA analysis specifically for air tour plans at Glacier and eight other parks with plans expected this winter, stating that "none of those will have undergone the NEPA-required, publicly accessible environmental assessments."