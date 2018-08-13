GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – By 7 a.m. Monday, the daily procession of cars up Going-to-the-Sun Road was under way. But just beyond Apgar Village, motorists found their way blocked by a National Park Service SUV and ranger, who was turning them away from the road’s western segment.
The wind-driven Howe Ridge fire claimed some public and private buildings around Lake McDonald overnight, prompted closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road and triggered evacuations at Lake McDonald Lodge and campsites and residences around the lake.
Fire managers said buildings on the north end of Lake McDonald were lost but did not provide details. Witnesses said the fire was burning near the Kelly Camp area.
“It’s a bummer, but it is what it is, man,” said Will Crew of San Francisco, in one of nine cars clustered around the roadblock Monday morning. “You can’t control the fire.”
The burning began with a dry lightning storm Saturday night. By Sunday morning, a column of smoke could be seen rising from Howe Ridge on the west side of Lake McDonald. According to a Glacier press release, firefighters hiked to the site, but safety concerns kept them from engaging the blaze. Four hours of water drops by Canadian “superscooper” aircraft also failed to stem the fire’s growth.
By Sunday evening, the fire had reached 20 acres, and the risk to some of Glacier’s best-known attractions and lodgings had grown. The park closed Going-to-the-Sun Road from Lake McDonald Lodge to Logan Pass, and issued evacuation orders for the Avalanche Creek campground and the private residences around the north end of Lake McDonald. Then, at about 9 p.m. Sunday night, Glacier evacuated Lake McDonald Lodge itself.
The park’s east side remained open, and visitor services in the Many Glacier and Two Medicine areas remained unaffected, according to the park’s fire information hotline.
Meanwhile, in Apgar Village, hub of Glacier’s west side, visitors were milling around and weighing their options.
“Probably everyone who comes in today is going to ask about the fire,” said Jade Charlus, assistant manager of The Cedar Tree gift shop. “It’s just the nature of the beast.
“Today we’re definitely going to have more business,” she said, “because so many people were planning on going into the park, especially in the area that’s closed, and now they can’t, so there’s probably going to be a lot of grumpy people that can’t hike.”
But Matt Oswald of southeast Pennsylvania was taking the change of events in stride. “I was going to drive up there this morning,” he said, but the road closure left him walking Lake McDonald’s shoreline and considering alternate plans.
The lake gently lapped the shoreline, and the peaks at its far end were all but shrouded behind a luminous beige haze.
“Just being out West, you certainly become aware of the fire issue,” Oswald said. It’s “the kind of thing you don’t really think about back East.”
Park officials said Monday the following areas had been evacuated:
• Avalanche Campground.
• North Lake McDonald Road (private residences and the Lake McDonald Ranger Station.)
• Lake McDonald Lodge Complex (all businesses, employees, and private residences.)
• Private residences along the Going-to-the-Sun Road.
In addition, the Sprague Creek campground, with 25 campsites, was being evacuated Monday.
Multiple trail closures also have been ordered, including The Loop trail. Visitors with cars currently parked at The Loop are being directed to drive out of the park via St. Mary.
According to a news release from the park, the evacuations were ordered after fire behavior Sunday night became "extreme.''
"Tree torching, crown runs, wind driven fire, and fire spots up to one-half mile away occurred for multiple hours,'' park officials said.
Part II: From dawn until dusk, here's the evolution of the #HoweRidgeFire, but this time as seen from Lake McDonald in @GlacierNPS. #MTwx #MTFire #GNPwx #GlacierNP #GlacierNationalPark pic.twitter.com/zFLPCo5zhj— NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) August 13, 2018
Taylor Creasey of Whitefish said she and a friend drove up to the lodge Sunday afternoon after they heard about the fire. She posted a video of the scene on Facebook.
“We didn’t expect to see anything that crazy,” Creasey said Monday morning. “It was so cold there, but at the same time really hot – you could feel the heat radiating across the lake. It was windy and cold and hot all at the same time.”
Most people were fairly casual about the fire, although one woman was crying, Creasey said. The crowd watched as two “super scooper” planes on loan from Canada skimmed over the lake to pick up water to drop on the flames.
“They really didn’t do much,” Creasey said. “It was getting really close to the houses. It was going so much faster than we thought. We were there for half an hour and heard they were evacuating, so we left.”
The park has established a Fire Information Line with updated recorded information: 406-888-7077. An Inciweb page for this fire is expected to be established later today.
This story will be updated.
From dawn until dusk, here's the evolution of the #HoweRidgeFire as seen from Apgar Lookout in @GlacierNPS. #MTwx #MTFire pic.twitter.com/r31l78DDgC— NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) August 13, 2018