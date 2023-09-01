The body of a missing Colorado man was found in Glacier National Park on Friday.

Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old man from Castle Pines, Colorado was found dead by National Park Service ground searchers at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to a news release from Glacier National Park.

His cause of death is still being investigated. Fuselier's remains were recovered on Reynolds Mountain, where park officials reported he was climbing. His body was transferred from the Logan Pass area to West Glacier by a U.S. Forest Service helicopter.

Fuselier's family last heard from him on the afternoon of Aug. 29. Rangers were alerted that he was overdue on Wednesday morning. They found his car at Logan Pass later that day.

The ground search for Fuselier began on August 30 in rainy, windy, and foggy conditions. Two Bear Air joined the search on Thursday as weather improved. On Friday morning a Forest Service helicopter joined air search operations along with more than 50 searchers and a dog team, the release stated.

"The park and Fuselier’s family would like to thank visitors for calls to the tip line that directly contributed to finding Fuselier’s remains," the news release stated. "Credible tips from hikers who had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area."

Park officials extended their condolences to Fuselier's family.