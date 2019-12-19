An unusual study has found that mountain goats in Glacier National Park really do chill out and de-stress on hot summer days when they rest in the snow.
Calling the move “air conditioning” for mountain goats, researcher Wesley Sarmento said that much like humans, the animals want to combat the heat to stabilize their metabolic rates. When the goats cooled down, their breathing rates were reduced by as much as 15%.
“That’s important because it takes a lot of energy for their bodies to cool down; like elk, they have poorly adapted sweat glands and have to pant a lot,” said Sarmento, who worked on the three-year study as a researcher at the University of Montana. “Then they start losing water because of the moisture in their breath, and they also can’t eat and pant at the same time, so there is a cost to them being hot.”
And just how did they know how often the mountain goats took a breath?
Sarmento laughed as he explained that the study originated in 2013 as the park was looking at new management plans for Going-to-the-Sun Road and the impacts of the traffic and humans on wildlife. He started watching the goats near Logan Pass every day to try to understand goat society better and realized they started panting hard when hot.
They came up with a couple theories about the snow — that individual goats seek out the same snow patches regularly; that resting on snow patches reduced respiration; and that the snow patches might provide a haven from biting bugs.
With the aid of Mark Biel, the natural resource program manager at Glacier National Park, they collared 22 goats. Eight used satellite collars and 14 had radio collars. They also identified another 22 goats for the study.
“I hit them with a (tranquilizer) dart and we also, in some areas, used a modified clover trap,” Biel said, adding that the trap is a large aluminum tube that’s 6 to 7 feet long, 4 feet high and 3 feet wide, covered with a mesh nylon net they can see through. “They walk in there and the door comes down.”
He said they often bait the traps with blocks of salt, but that “for the morbidly curious, they also like human pee.”
Attaching the collars at popular tourist sites like Logan Pass drew crowds, Biel added. “An army of park employees” were brought into the areas to help with crowd control and answer questions from the public.
“People get a kick out of seeing that,” Biel said.
Once they had their goats targeted, the arduous work began, which involved a “180-second focal sample on a specific goat,” viewed through binoculars or a spotting scope, Sarmento said. “You count every time they inhaled, watching their mouth, nose or chest rising or falling. We would do the same goat two times in an hour; you’d do that goat, then find other goats to do samples. If the first goat was somewhere different after that we would do the second sample, but wouldn’t do it if it was in the same place.
“We would get eye strain after doing so many times in a day. Your vision actually starts to get blurry.”
Sarmento said he didn’t know of any similar studies that recorded the breathing patterns of animals to assess stress and ways they manage it.
Climate change
The researchers only studied a fraction of the Glacier National Park mountain goat population, which ranges from 1,885 to 3,269 stretched across the 1,583-square-mile park. Sarmento noted that doesn’t constitute a population level analysis, but it did give them some insight into the impacts of climate change on park animals, as well as those around the world.
The national park has lost 75% of its glaciers since it was established in 1910. The study noted that in the Rocky Mountains across the nation, summer snow cover is predicted to shrink by 63% by 2099, impacting a wide range of species.
“The big take-away is we are losing our snow and ice; the world’s glaciers are in decline, whether you’re talking about the Himalayas or Rocky Mountains,” said Joel Berger, a senior scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society at Colorado State University, who also participated in the mountain goat study. “We are focused on behavior responses to reduce some of the effects of warmer days and the associated parameters with that. We were looking at how goats can use their behavior to reduce some stresses now and in the future associated with warmer temperatures.”
The three researchers noted in their paper that a downturn in mountain goat populations in parts of Alaska seems to correlate with higher summer temperatures, although why this is occurring remains elusive. They also noted that musk ox and mountain dwelling pika populations have disappeared from the southern portions of their ranges where the climate has changed.
Yet conversely, mountain goats introduced to the Black Hills of South Dakota in 1924 remain healthy even without the summer snowpack.
“For no species can we say climate change in and of itself will fry the species,” Berger said. “There’s a suite of threats that go with warming, so we can’t say goats will go extinct because of the loss of glaciers. But look at other distributions where they live in areas without glaciers, like in the Pintlers; goats there it appears are in decline but we don’t know why. It could be a suite of traits.”
All three of the researchers added that they're not concerned that the melting glaciers and snowpack will end Glacier's iconic mountain goat population.
"Right now we feel the population is doing all right," Biel said. "For now, we're not raising concerns as much as awareness."
Study results
The hypothesis that goats laid on the snow on hot days to escape from the insects couldn’t be proven and remains a possible subject for future studies.
While the goats resting on snow or ice reduced their breathing rates by up to 15%, resting in shade alone didn’t have a significant impact on what in some cases is close to hyperthermia. The researchers added that mountain goats also like the high country, where they have fewer trees to provide shade during warmer days.
Sarmento, who now is a bear manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, said they’re not sure if the downward breathing rates will transfer to other cold-adapted species like musk ox, pika, moose or wolverines.
“But the pioneering research measuring breath rates can be used with the other species,” he added.
Sarmento added that the changing forest habitats also will impact mountain goats. Trees are growing higher on Glacier’s mountains, especially between peaks. That cuts off travel corridors for the goats, who are afraid of predators in forested lands. Those conifers are expected to fragment the goats’ habitat as well as decrease food availability.
He noted that they tracked some goats on a regular route that ran from Logan Pass to Sperry Chalet to Granite Chalet.
Biel said the park already has plans to piggyback on the study, noting that it provided good baseline information.
“Like with most studies, you get one good answer and 50 more questions,” Biel said. “But this gives us a good picture now and something to take forward too if the snow patches start blinking out.”
One of those studies involves collaring goats in areas of the park where they’re not habituated to people, and doing a “pellet analysis” — which is just like it sounds — to see what plant species they’re consuming. That can help vegetation specialists in the park know where to focus attention.
When additional funding is available Biel hopes to do a fecal glucocorticoid study, similar to one done on bison in Yellowstone Park. That study of their droppings showed elevated levels of fecal glucocorticoids, which meant the bison were stressed by interactions with humans, especially during the winter.
“We want to do that with goats on Logan Pass and Sperry (chalet),” Biel said. “There’s concerns about the number and type of human interactions.”
The study was published in the online scientific journal PLOS ONE.