Glacier National Park vehicle reservations open Feb. 1

Glacier National Park is reminding visitors that 2023 vehicle reservations become available on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Reservations can be made on Recreation.gov at 8 a.m.

Vehicle reservations will be available through two types of booking windows: approximately four months in advance and 24 hours in advance. The 24-hour advanced reservations will become available on May 25, 2023 at 8 a.m.

Reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road west side entrances and the North Fork area from May 26-Sept. 10 for entry between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road are good for three days. North Fork reservations are good for one day.

Beginning July 1, a vehicle reservation will be required to access Going-to-the-Sun Road from the Rising Sun check point. Visitors will have access to the St. Mary Visitor Center and park shuttle outside of the vehicle reservation area.

New in 2023, one reservation per vehicle per valley will be required to access Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys on the east side of the park from July 1 through Sept. 10. Reservations on Recreation.gov open for these areas on March 1 at 8 a.m.

Each area of the park will require a separate reservation. A two-dollar processing fee is associated with the booking.

Visitors may make a reservation through the Recreation.gov call center. Call centers are open every day from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Processing fees remain the same. The following lines are available for callers:

Reservation line (Toll-Free): 877-444-6777

Reservation line (Internationall): 606-515-6777

Reservation line (TDD): 877-833-6777

In addition to a vehicle reservation, each vehicle entering the park is required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park. These passes could include any one of the following: a $35 vehicle pass, good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; or a Glacier National Park Annual Pass.

Visitors with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations within Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, Many Glacier, or Two Medicine can use their reservation for entry instead of a $2 reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation. These include boat tour rides and guided horse trips.

Landowners inside the park are not required to have a vehicle reservation to access their properties. Pursuant to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978, vehicle reservations are not required for tribal members throughout the park.

For more information, visit the Glacier National Park website at nps.gov/glac.