Glacier numbers show ticketed entry smoothed traffic

This summer’s experiment with ticketed entry at Glacier National Park appears to have succeeded in spreading visitor pressure around the popular tourist destination.
Entrance gate numbers released on Thursday show a 12% decrease in the flow of motorists on the Going-to-the-Sun Road between Memorial Day and the end of August compared to 2019. In contrast, the number of people driving through the Two Medicine gate, which didn’t require an advance ticket, jumped 33%. Motorists entering at Polebridge in Glacier’s northwest corner also increased about 20% compared to 2019.
All those statistics need some deeper review. 2019 visitation was close to a record year that built on a steady upward trend of park visitation. 2020 brought nationwide travel restrictions due to the COVID pandemic, including the unprecedented decision by the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council to close the Blackfeet Indian Reservation (and five east-side entrances to Glacier Park) to all non-resident traffic.
In 2021, data errors plagued Glacier entry gate counts. A July report incorrectly showed a 41% increase in opening-day Sun Road traffic compared to 2019. The actual increase was 10%. And construction on the Many Glacier road this summer caused malfunctions in the counter there during June and July, resulting in uncertain numbers.
Plus, this was the first time Glacier visitors had to reserve a date to drive the Sun Road through an online ticket system. About one in every five vehicles arriving at the West Glacier or St. Mary gates between Memorial Day and Labor Day didn’t have a ticket, requiring them to go to other park entrances.
“We’ve noticed they’d move over to Two Medicine at 10 in the morning, until that got clogged up and closed,” said Peter Metcalf of the Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, which has offices in Columbia Falls and East Glacier. “Then they’d leave for St. Mary and experience that for a few hours until the ticket period ended at 5, and then they’d move back (west over the Sun Road).”
The Sun Road tickets restricted entry between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Glacier’s most popular motorway across the Continental Divide. Last year, congestion on the two-lane road and its parking lots required park rangers to close the West Glacier and St. Mary gates 28 times between June 8 and Sept. 9.
“This year, ticketed entry successfully dispersed entry and exit patterns on the Going-to-the-Sun Road at peak times, allowing the West Entrance to remain open throughout the main portion of the 2021 summer season,” Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said in an email. “Based on the number of arriving vehicles, in the absence of the ticketed entry system, the park would very likely have had to close the West Entrance gate at least 35 times during the summer season.”
Ticketed entry ended on Labor Day. Shoulder-season traffic prompted closures three times on Sept. 7, 8 and 14, Kerzman said.
Glacier officials plan to meet with stakeholders around the park to review how the ticketed entry policy worked and what impacts it had on surrounding communities and businesses. A date for those meetings has not been set.