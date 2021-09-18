Glacier numbers show ticketed entry smoothed traffic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve noticed they’d move over to Two Medicine at 10 in the morning, until that got clogged up and closed,” said Peter Metcalf of the Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, which has offices in Columbia Falls and East Glacier. “Then they’d leave for St. Mary and experience that for a few hours until the ticket period ended at 5, and then they’d move back (west over the Sun Road).”

The Sun Road tickets restricted entry between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Glacier’s most popular motorway across the Continental Divide. Last year, congestion on the two-lane road and its parking lots required park rangers to close the West Glacier and St. Mary gates 28 times between June 8 and Sept. 9.

“This year, ticketed entry successfully dispersed entry and exit patterns on the Going-to-the-Sun Road at peak times, allowing the West Entrance to remain open throughout the main portion of the 2021 summer season,” Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said in an email. “Based on the number of arriving vehicles, in the absence of the ticketed entry system, the park would very likely have had to close the West Entrance gate at least 35 times during the summer season.”

Ticketed entry ended on Labor Day. Shoulder-season traffic prompted closures three times on Sept. 7, 8 and 14, Kerzman said.