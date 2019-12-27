Glacier National Park will waive its entrance fee on five days in 2020.
The five entrance fee-free days for 2020 will be:
• Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day
• April 18 — First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
• Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
• Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
• Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Glacier National Park normally charges $35 per vehicle in the summer, and $25 per vehicle in the winter. A full fee schedule for motorcycles, bicyclists and pedestrians can be found on the park’s website. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping or special tours.
Information about summer and winter ranger-led activities can be found on the park’s website, nps.gov/glac
Glacier National Park is one of 115 national parks that has an entrance fee. The other 303 national parks do not charge an entrance fee.
The National Park System includes more than 85 million acres and comprises 418 sites, including national parks, national historical parks, national monuments, national recreation areas, national battlefields and national seashores.
Last year, 331 million people visited national parks and spent $18.2 billion, which supported 306,000 jobs across the country and had a $35.8 billion impact on the U.S. economy.
Glacier National Park’s annual pass is $70 and provides valid entry for the purchaser and private vehicle passengers for one year. The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks.
Free or discounted passes also are available for senior citizens, current members of the military, and families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens.
Passes are available for sale at park entrance stations and Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at park headquarters in West Glacier. The park is now also offering the Glacier National Park annual pass and the seven-day entrance pass online at Recreation.gov