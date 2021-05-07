Glacier offers shuttle, but requires advance tickets

Glacier National Park’s shuttle buses will operate this summer on an advance-ticket purchase format.

Starting June 1 at 8 a.m., the park will sell $1 “Ticket To Ride” passes for one-hour periods on specific days between July 1 and Sept. 6 (Labor Day). Three-quarters of the tickets will be available on Recreation.gov for advance purchase, and the remaining quarter will be released 48 hours ahead of each day.

The shuttle tickets are different from the new vehicle entry reserved tickets required to drive into Glacier during its busiest months. Vehicle tickets for June sold out within minutes of their initial online release. Glacier officials said at one point, more than 10,000 people were using the park’s online portal — more than double the number of available daily tickets.

Shuttle tickets can be reserved in one-hour increments between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Ticketed riders must validate their passes at either the Apgar or St. Mary visitor centers at the reserved starting time. Then they have access to shuttle bus stops at Apgar, Lake McDonald Lodge, Avalanche, Logan Pass, Sun Point, Rising Sun, Rising Sun Boat Dock, and the St. Mary Visitor Center.