A search is underway for a Colorado man who went missing in Glacier National Park on Tuesday.

Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old man from Castle Pines, Colorado, was last heard from on Tuesday, according to park officials. It's believed he started a climb on Reynolds Mountain on Tuesday morning in the Logan Pass area.

His car was found at Logan Pass on Wednesday, and rangers were alerted Wednesday morning he was overdue, according to a news release.

Fuselier has short brown hair, blue eyes and is about 6 feet and 2 inches tall. He weighs about 175 pounds. He may be wearing a light green rain jacket, the release stated.

Anyone with information should call the park's tip line at 406-888-7077.

Rangers did a search on Wednesday but it was cut short by weather. Officials went out again on Thursday morning, and National Weather Station forecasts predict more favorable upcoming weather for searchers.