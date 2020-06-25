Glacier Park cracks open Friday, with lots of COVID-19 restrictions

That’s also true of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier’s most popular tourist feature. It’s currently open to motorized traffic as far as Avalanche, but the campground there is not open for overnight use. Foot and bicycle travel is allowed up to the Loop, and beyond to Logan Pass when road crews are not actively plowing. However, travel above the Loop is discouraged due to early-season avalanche and rockfall danger.

“We’re prepared for the possibility that Going-to-the-Sun may be open as a one-way-in/one-way-out experience,” Mow said. The winding, two-lane mountain road has limited parking and restroom facilities in the best of times. If it becomes the park’s main — and only — major attraction, Glacier may have to develop a timed-entry system to spread visitor use out to manageable levels.

The Inside North Fork Road is open to motorized traffic from Lake McDonald to Camas Creek, but foot and bike travel only are allowed from Camas Creek to Logging Creek Ranger Station. Motorists can reach the northern sector of the park via the main North Fork Road to Polebridge. But the Kintla Lake and Bowman Lake campgrounds are available for day-use only.