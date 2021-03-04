Glacier Park employee pleads guilty to sexual assault

The 26-year-old Chicago man, Eduardo Luis Diaz, could be sentenced to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Diaz and the victim in the case were both seasonal employees working in Glacier National Park for a private contractor. The two lived in employee housing. The victim drank at a party and “passed out,” according to court documents. Diaz then assaulted the person. When interviewed by a National Park Service ranger, Diaz said he’d had sex with the victim.