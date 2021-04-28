Glacier Park entry tickets available Thursday

Tickets to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road during Glacier National Park's busy season go on sale Thursday morning.

The tickets give visitors reserved times to travel the popular-and-overcrowded road over Logan Pass. Traffic during Glacier's busy months of June, July and August has led to packed parking lots and occasional safety problems as emergency vehicles were unable to get to incident scenes.

The tickets are available online through Recreation.gov and cost $2. Visitors must set up an account first with the website. The passes apply to anyone entering Glacier Park at West Glacier, St. Mary or the westside Camas Road between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Memorial Day (May 31) to Labor Day (Sept. 6).

Online ticket sales were set to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. Visitors may also reserve a ticket through Recreation.gov’s call center. Call centers are open every day of the week from 8 a.m. MDT to 10 p.m. MDT. The following lines are available for callers: Reservation line (Toll-Free) – 877-444-6777; Reservation line (International) – 606-515-6777; Reservation line (TDD) – 877-833-6777.