Glacier Park fatal ID'd

Two Medicine Lake (copy)

The lower slopes of Rising Wolf Mountain, left, dominate the view across Two Medicine Lake.

 Glacier National Park

A fall victim who died in Glacier National Park on July 25 has been identified as Bob Biondi of Lutz, Florida.

Biondi, 79, died while trying to ascend a steep off-trail slope on Rising Wolf Mountain in the Two Medicine area of the park, according to National Park Service reports. He was several hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground when the accident occurred. His companions were able to shout for help from the campground.

A rescue team from Two Bear Air transported Biondi from the mountainside to an ambulance. However ambulance personnel declared him deceased shortly after arrival.

The death was the third mountain-climbing fatality in a week at Glacier Park. On July 24, searchers recovered the bodies of Flathead County residents Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, both 67, after they had a fatal accident on Dusty Star Mountain near St. Mary Lake some time earlier. 

