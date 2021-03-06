Glacier Park plans in flux, but pandemic remains concern

One thing is certain about Glacier National Park in 2021 — the road crew clearing the Going to the Sun Road is fully staffed and active.
Everything else, from how many campgrounds might be available to whether the east side will open at all, remains a work in progress.
The park might try a new ticketed entry system to reduce bottlenecked crowds. Hotel restaurants might have indoor seating, or switch to curbside-only. Seasonal employees might stay in tents this year, or try to find short-term rentals outside the park.
The continuing challenges of a COVID-19 pandemic leave lots of unknowns to ponder as spring and the short tourist season approach, according to GNP spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.
2020 obliterated anyone’s sense of normal as fear of virus infections prompted the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to close its communities to general public access and asked Glacier not to open its five east-side entrances. Those portals at East Glacier, Two Medicine, Cutbank, St. Mary and Many Glacier are typically some of the busiest of the whole park.
“Last year in June, the West Glacier entrance had almost the same amount of visitors as 2019, even with the pandemic,” Kerzman said. “As a result, there were 18 times we had to close the gates in June because the road system couldn’t take any more traffic.”
Tourists last year faced a double-bind of pent-up demand for outdoor experience and a heavy snowpack on the Going-to-the-Sun Road that kept its upper portion closed until early July. Park Superintendent Jeff Mow floated the idea of imposing a ticketed entry system to smooth out the traffic surges, but decided after consultations with local residents and businesses that there wasn’t enough time to put one in place last year.
Kerzman said the idea will get another look this spring. Yosemite National Park in California and Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado already use ticketed entries, although neither has traffic conditions exactly like Glacier’s.
Traffic problems will be further complicated by extensive repair work on U.S. Highway 2 between Hungry Horse and Nyack Flats along the park’s southern border. Montana Department of Transportation officials warn of 30-minute delays throughout the summer there.
Inside the park, maintenance on the Camas Road and installation of new vault toilets at Big Bend and St. Mary Falls will mean 30-minute delays most weekdays. And work on the only road leading into Many Glacier will produce regular 40-minute delays.
“We’re looking at a perfect storm of demand exceeding capacity,” Kerzman said. That, coupled with the still-uncertain guidance on health/safety restrictions, mean businesses in and around the park have some difficult calculations to make about service hours, offerings and volume.
“What we’re pleading for is simply a plan — some markers about how to go forward,” said Sanford Stone, who owns a four-cabin vacation rental near Duck Lake inside the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. His Park Cabin Co. had to cancel and refund all reservations in 2020, and still doesn’t have guidance on whether it can accept reservations for this year.
The Glacier County Commissioners are also wondering what the game plan is for 2020. Commissioner Mike DesRosier noted the overlapping jurisdictions of National Park Service, Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, county government, Montana state government and national health advisors made it hard to know who was in charge or who to blame.
He cast his frustration at the virus.
“You can’t lose what you didn’t have,” DesRosier said while talking with Stone on Wednesday. “You didn’t have income last year. What we did lose is people’s lives — 48 people on the reservation who were members of the Tribe that have died. They’re lost, gone, and everything they got — skills, knowledge, memory, language, all this kind of stuff is what’s lost. That’s the concern of the Blackfeet Tribe.”
A meeting of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council on Thursday did not reach a decision on what kinds of tourist business activity might be allowed this spring and summer. In Glacier Park, Kerzman said federal health and safety guidance on visitor services, shuttle capacity and other pandemic-driven policies are still under consideration as well.