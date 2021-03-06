Glacier Park plans in flux, but pandemic remains concern

“What we’re pleading for is simply a plan — some markers about how to go forward,” said Sanford Stone, who owns a four-cabin vacation rental near Duck Lake inside the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. His Park Cabin Co. had to cancel and refund all reservations in 2020, and still doesn’t have guidance on whether it can accept reservations for this year.

The Glacier County Commissioners are also wondering what the game plan is for 2020. Commissioner Mike DesRosier noted the overlapping jurisdictions of National Park Service, Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, county government, Montana state government and national health advisors made it hard to know who was in charge or who to blame.

He cast his frustration at the virus.

“You can’t lose what you didn’t have,” DesRosier said while talking with Stone on Wednesday. “You didn’t have income last year. What we did lose is people’s lives — 48 people on the reservation who were members of the Tribe that have died. They’re lost, gone, and everything they got — skills, knowledge, memory, language, all this kind of stuff is what’s lost. That’s the concern of the Blackfeet Tribe.”

A meeting of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council on Thursday did not reach a decision on what kinds of tourist business activity might be allowed this spring and summer. In Glacier Park, Kerzman said federal health and safety guidance on visitor services, shuttle capacity and other pandemic-driven policies are still under consideration as well.

