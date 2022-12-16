Glacier Park puts all gates on permit plan for summer

Glacier National Park visitors will need reservations to drive into all its major entrances next summer.

The Two Medicine and Many Glacier gates will join West Glacier and St. Mary on the advance permit program between July 1 and Sept.10, park officials announced on Friday. Visitors will also need permits to enter West Glacier, Camas, and Polebridge starting May 26.

Motorists have had to get reserved entry permits to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road between West Glacier and St. Mary for the past two years, with the Polebridge/North Fork area added last year. The restricted entry applies to visitors wanting to enter between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Glacier Park attracted almost 3 million visitors in 2021, up from 1.7 million in 2020. Even with the reservation system at the biggest entrances, interior parking lots frequently reached capacity during midday in peak summer.

The reservation system is intended to reduce congestion on park roadways and parking lots during peak summer days. Even with the reservations, motorists are advised to expect up to 30-minute delays along Lake McDonald as construction of new water and sewer lines takes place. Entry at West Glacier before 6 a.m. will not be possible due to construction work.

New for the 2023 season, vehicle reservations will be available through two types of booking windows. A portion of reservations will be available approximately four months or 120 days in advance, using a block-release system. Like last year, visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations. The only cost associated with booking a reservation is a $2 Recreation.gov processing fee.

The first block of advanced reservations will be available through Recreation.gov at 8 a.m. Mountain Time on Feb. 1, 2023. This round of reservations will be available to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road or the North Fork for May 26 through June 30.

The next release will occur on March 1, 2023, for July 1 through July 31, including the reservation areas for Going-to-the-Sun Road, North Fork, Two Medicine, and Many Glacier. On April 1, 2023, reservations will be available for all areas for Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. On May 1, 2023, reservations will be available for all areas for Sept. 1 through Sept. 10. Like last year, a portion of reservations for all areas of the park will be available on a rolling basis at 8 a.m. 24 hours in advance.

One reservation per vehicle will again be required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road at the West Entrance, and the Camas Entrance from May 26 through Sept. 10, 2023. Reservations are good for three days. Like last year, Apgar Village and the Apgar visitor center are located inside the West Entrance and require a vehicle reservation to access. New in 2023, reservations will only be required until 3 p.m. In 2022, reservations were required until 4 p.m.

As in 2022, one reservation per vehicle will be required at the Polebridge Ranger Station to visit the North Fork area of the park in 2023. Reservations are good for one day. New in 2023, visitors can enter before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a reservation. In 2022, reservations were required until 6 p.m.

Also new in 2023, reservations will not be required at the St. Mary Entrance until July 1. Beginning July 1 through Sept. 10, 2023, a vehicle reservation will be required to access Going-to-the-Sun Road from the St. Mary Entrance. Like last year, vehicle reservations will be checked at the Rising Sun check point, 6 miles inside the St. Mary Entrance, and visitors will have access to the St. Mary visitor center and park shuttle outside of the vehicle reservation area.

The $2 reservation permits are separate from the routine entrance passes needed to enter all national parks. In Glacier Park, that remains a $35 cost for seven days’ access. Long-term passes are also available. Visitors with reservations at hotels, boat tours and guided trips inside the park can use that in lieu of the $2 reservation.

Prior to July 1, when the reservation requirements begin, the park anticipates congestion at Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys. As in past years, entry will be temporarily restricted if these areas reach capacity. Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit outside of peak hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Visitors with service reservations (e.g., boat tours, lodging, horseback ride, guided hikes) in these valleys will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions.