Glacier National Park has released the name of a woman who died after falling into Avalanche Creek.

University of Kansas student Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani drown after falling off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday, May 22, according to a press release.

Bystanders spotted Alquahtani in the water flowing through the narrow gorge as she passed under the bridge of the Trail of the Cedars. They were able to wade into the water and pull her out, and immediately began CPR and called 911, the release said.

Park staff, ALERT and Three Rivers Ambulance responded, and ALERT personnel determined Alquahtani was deceased.

"According to friends traveling with Alquahtani, she had just finished her first year of her master's degree at University of Kansas and was on a road trip tour of nationals parks to celebrate," the press release said. "Friends described her as a risk taker who loved getting in and being near water."

There are no indications of foul play, according to investigators.

"The area where this incident occurred is off-trail and many visitors take the same risk," the release said. "Water-related incidents like this are the number one cause of death at Glacier National Park. Visitors are asked to take extra precautions when approaching areas with water, especially during spring runoff."