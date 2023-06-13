With its earliest clearing in almost two decades, Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road opened to motorists from both east and west sides on Tuesday.

In 2022, the Sun Road didn't open fully until July 13. That was the latest opening since 2011. This year's is the earliest opening since 2005.

While hikers and bikers have been able to travel up the mountain road to Logan Pass for several weeks, maintenance crews needed time to install guard rails, clear the east-side "Big Drift" and let the road surface dry out before cars could be allowed over the Continental Divide.

Bicyclists are reminded that bicycle safety restrictions on Going-to-the-Sun-Road are in effect June 15 through Labor Day, September 4. Bicycles are prohibited in certain areas between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Information on bicycle restrictions may be found in the park newspaper available at park entrance stations, or online on the park’s bicycle information webpage.

Travelers should be alert for a temporary traffic light delay above the Loop switchback where some rockfall damage is under repair. The Rimrock area just west of Logan Pass also has potential rockfall issues and travelers are advised to refrain from slowing down or stopping in that section.

The Highline Trail and a portion of the Grinnell Glacier Trail remain closed due to hazardous snow conditions and emerging vegetation. For up-to-date information on trail conditions and clearing activities, visit the park’s trail status webpage.

The Hidden Lake Trail from the overlook down to Hidden Lake will be closed June 15 to August 7 due to bear activity near the lake outlet while fish are spawning.

Services at Logan Pass include restroom facilities and potable water. Visitor information services will be provided at the Logan Pass Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting June 13. The Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore will be operating inside of the Logan Pass Visitor Center.

The June 13 opening also allowed Glacier officials to release more entry permits a little earlier than expected. Vehicle entry permits have been required this year since May 26, and were limited during the spring because Logan Pass wasn't clear of snow. With the Sun Road now passable from both sides of the park, a larger number of vehicles can be accommodated daily.

Advanced vehicle reservations are exclusively available on Recreation.gov and not available at the park. They cost $2, which is separate from the National Park Service entrance fee.

For the east side of the park, vehicle reservations will not be required at Many Glacier, Two Medicine, and St. Mary (at Rising Sun) entrances until July 1, 2023.

Visitors with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations such as boat tours and horseback rides, do not need a vehicle reservation and can use their confirmation email to access the portion of the park for which their activity is booked.

Visitors may enter the park before 6 am or after 3 pm without a vehicle reservation.

The park’s free shuttle service along Going-to-the-Sun Road will begin operating July 1 on a first-come, first-served basis with stops at the Apgar Visitor Center, Sprague Creek Campground, Lake McDonald Lodge Avalanche Creek, The Loop, Logan Pass, Siyeh Bend, Gunsight Pass, St. Mary Falls, Sunrift Gorge, Sun Point, Rising Sun, and the St. Mary Visitor Center. Please check the park website for additional information on shuttle stops.