Glacier plans bridge fixes

Bridge repairs and upgrades will kink traffic in several parts of Glacier National Park in August and September.

Crews have started on the Inside North Fork Road working on the Anaconda Creek, Camas Creek and Dutch Creek bridges.

The excavation of a deep trench on the side of the Dutch Creek Bridge is expected to make the bridge impassable for pedestrians and bicyclists from Aug. 8 through 10. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still have access to the areas leading up to the bridge from the north and south.

The Inside North Fork Road is managed for a rustic experience and is currently open to vehicles in certain sections and provides pedestrian, bicycle and emergency vehicular access in other sections. The vehicle closure for the Inside North Fork Road is currently from Logging Creek to Rocky Point.

The Fish Creek Bridge located in the campground next to the amphitheater loop will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian and bicycle access on Sept. 6, 2022, after Fish Creek Campground closes for the year.

The Appistoki Creek Bridge at Two Medicine will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on Sept. 26, 2022.

Next summer, work on the Kintla, Ford, Akokala, Bowman, Quartz and Logging Creek bridges is scheduled to begin.

The North Fork Bridge, located on the north end of Camas Road, and the Lee Creek Bridge, located along Chief Mountain Highway, are also part of the rehabilitation project. That work will take place in 2022 or 2023. Construction at all bridges will conclude for the season no later than Nov. 14, 2022.