 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Glacier plans bridge fixes

  • 0
Polebridge bridge

Glacier National Park's Inside North Fork Road crosses the North Fork of the Flathead River at Polebridge. Bridge work along the Inside Road will complicate travel in August and September.

 Rob Chaney

Bridge repairs and upgrades will kink traffic in several parts of Glacier National Park in August and September.

Crews have started on the Inside North Fork Road working on the Anaconda Creek, Camas Creek and Dutch Creek bridges. 

The excavation of a deep trench on the side of the Dutch Creek Bridge is expected to make the bridge impassable for pedestrians and bicyclists from Aug. 8 through 10. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still have access to the areas leading up to the bridge from the north and south.

The Inside North Fork Road is managed for a rustic experience and is currently open to vehicles in certain sections and provides pedestrian, bicycle and emergency vehicular access in other sections. The vehicle closure for the Inside North Fork Road is currently from Logging Creek to Rocky Point.

The Fish Creek Bridge located in the campground next to the amphitheater loop will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian and bicycle access on Sept. 6, 2022, after Fish Creek Campground closes for the year.

People are also reading…

The Appistoki Creek Bridge at Two Medicine will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on Sept. 26, 2022.

Next summer, work on the Kintla, Ford, Akokala, Bowman, Quartz and Logging Creek bridges is scheduled to begin.

The North Fork Bridge, located on the north end of Camas Road, and the Lee Creek Bridge, located along Chief Mountain Highway, are also part of the rehabilitation project. That work will take place in 2022 or 2023. Construction at all bridges will conclude for the season no later than Nov. 14, 2022. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Glacier Park fatal ID'd

Glacier Park fatal ID'd

A fall victim who died in Glacier National Park on July 25 has been identified as Bob Biondi of Lutz, Florida.

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea launches ‘Danuri’ via SpaceX rocket, its first ever lunar orbiter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News