Rising Sun Campground on the east side of Glacier National Park is temporarily restricted to hard-sided camping due to a black bear that clawed and shook an unoccupied tent, then entered the rainfly vestibule.
Tents and soft-sided campers will not be permitted until further notice in the campground along the Going-to-the-Sun Road. However, camper vehicles such as VW buses and pickup trucks with small canvas pop-ups are allowed as long as the canvas is not exposed.
The bear entered the vestibule even though no known attractants or food rewards were in the tent, according to a news release from Glacier National Park.
The bear appears to be similar to one that discovered an abandoned picnic near St. Mary Lake on Monday, park officials reported. That bear responded only minimally to hazing efforts.
Park officials are attempting to capture the bear for “further management actions.” That typically means it will be euthanized because once bears have obtained food from people or become accustomed to foraging in developed areas, they become increasingly aggressive seeking non-natural food rewards and are considered a safety hazards for visitors.
The berry crop is abundant in the area, and the cliffs above the campground are a known wildlife corridor.
This is the second time this week that restrictions were put in place based on bear activity. On Monday, three popular trails leading to Granite Park Chalet —The Highline, Loop and Swiftcurrent from Swiftcurrent Pass to the chalet — were closed due to grizzly bear encounters.
Officials reported one or more grizzlies were "huffing and drooling, shaking heads from side to side, and backing people off the trail," which is behavior consistent with being disturbed and frustrated by human presence.
The trails were reopened Tuesday, after rangers didn't see any grizzlies in the area. However, they did see signs of foraging in multiple locations, including scat piles, disturbed hillsides and overturned rocks.
Glacier National Park has a proactive bear management program that seeks to prevent bear/human conflicts through public education, bear-wise waste management, aggressive enforcement of food storage regulations, and application of hazing and aversive conditioning techniques to teach bears to avoid humans and developed areas.
Visitors and residents are urged to learn more about the importance of food storage while living and recreating in bear country, for bear and human safety.