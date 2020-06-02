Glacier to start reopening June 8

Glacier National Park will begin to reopen on June 8.
The park has been closed to visitors since March 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, park officials announced they would begin offering limited access June 8. Specifically, park visitors will be able to:
- Access the park via its West Glacier entrance through 4:30 p.m. each day.
- Access Apgar Village and Going-to-the-Sun Road as far as Lake McDonald Lodge.
- Hike and bike on Going-to-the-Sun Road as conditions allow.
- Access restrooms and trails that can be reached from open park roads.
The park's eastern entrances, along the Blackfeet Reservation boundary, remain closed. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has largely closed the reservation to outsiders through at least the end of June, and Glacier stated that park officials are "consulting with the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council to establish reopening dates for entrances from the reservation."
On the west side, businesses in Apgar Village may choose to open. The park is also aiming to offer aquatic invasive species stations and personal boating on Lake McDonald. The full length of Going-to-the-Sun Road is expected to open to vehicle traffic in late June.
Several amenities will remain closed for now, including: ranger stations, visitor centers, campgrounds, backcountry permitting, takeout food service, hotels, full-service dining, commercial tour buses and ranger programs. Glacier's press release said that these services would resume when health conditions allow or when appropriate mitigation measures are in place. The park's shuttle buses will not be running at all this season.
"We are excited to have visitors return to Glacier National Park, but it’s important that our visitors help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing from fellow visitors and our employees,” Superintendent Jeff Mow stated in the release. “We all have a role to play in protecting our families and friends.”
For up-to-date information on Glacier's reopening, visit https://www.nps.gov/glac/index.htm.
