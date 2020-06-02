Glacier to start reopening June 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glacier National Park will begin to reopen on June 8.

The park has been closed to visitors since March 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, park officials announced they would begin offering limited access June 8. Specifically, park visitors will be able to:

Access the park via its West Glacier entrance through 4:30 p.m. each day.

Access Apgar Village and Going-to-the-Sun Road as far as Lake McDonald Lodge.

Hike and bike on Going-to-the-Sun Road as conditions allow.

Access restrooms and trails that can be reached from open park roads.

The park's eastern entrances, along the Blackfeet Reservation boundary, remain closed. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has largely closed the reservation to outsiders through at least the end of June, and Glacier stated that park officials are "consulting with the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council to establish reopening dates for entrances from the reservation."