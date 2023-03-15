Glacier National Park remains a top-10 destination for tourists, although its visitation numbers have dipped slightly.

The million-acre mountain preserve welcomed 2,908,458 visitors in 2022, down 5.1% from the previous year. That reflected a reduction in visits during the winter and shoulder months of January, March, April, October, November and December, according to Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.

The West Glacier entrance on the park’s western end of the Going-to-the-Sun Road continues to draw the heaviest traffic, with 40% to 47% of entrances getting recorded there between 2017 and 2022. That doesn’t count 2020, when all Glacier’s eastern entrances were closed due to COVID pandemic restrictions on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation (which borders the park).

Visitation patterns have shifted slightly over the past five years. The imposition of ticketed entry in 2021, followed by the 2020 pandemic, make trends hard to analyze.

However, interest in the Many Glacier and Two Medicine areas has grown, at the expense of entrances through the St. Mary gate. While the eastern end of the Going-to-the-Sun Road drew 30% of visitor entrances in 2017 (Glacier Park’s record year), that dropped to 22% in 2019 and 20% in 2022.

Many Glacier entrances grew slightly from about 12% to 14% in the same period, while Two Medicine went from 6% in 2017 to almost 10% of 2022’s visitors. Polebridge in the park’s northwest corner declined slightly from 4.6% in 2017 to 2.8% in 2022.

2017 remains Glacier’s overall visitation record year, when 3.3 million people toured its landscape. The park also cleared 3 million visitors in 2019 and 2021, before dipping to 2.9 million in 2022.

“While Glacier remains one of the most visited parks in the nation, park officials confirm the past two years of the vehicle reservation pilot program have successfully spread visitation throughout the day during peak hours on Going-to-the-Sun Road resulting in fewer closures, better traffic management, and a more enjoyable park experience during peak season,” Kerzman wrote in an email.

This year, reserved tickets are required for vehicle travel on Going-to-the-Sun Road from May 26 to Sept.10. They are also required for entry to three other popular areas of the park. Tickets for Going-to-the-Sun Road are valid for three days of entry. Tickets for Many Glacier, North Fork and Two Medicine are valid for one day. While the $2 tickets have been released in large blocks for advance reservations this winter, some tickets will be held back for availability on a 24-hour rolling schedule.