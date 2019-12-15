DILLON — This southwestern Montana community, a historic ranching, mining, railroad and outdoor recreation-based rural town with a little over 4,200 inhabitants, seems an unlikely setting for a college education in scientific and artistic glass-making.
Thanks to the hard work of administrators and professors over the last several years, though, the University of Montana–Western, located here, has quietly created one of the best programs in the country for studying the ancient practice.
“This is the only degree-granting institution that offers a concentration in glass from Canada to Mexico in the Rocky Mountain range,” said Ruth King, an associate professor of glass. “The closest one is Seattle. The other direction is Nebraska. So we potentially serve a really good market.”
As she spoke, 20 students were working at individual glass torch stations, their tools spread out in front of them as they each adjusted the size and intensity of the flame on their glass creations.
The school offers courses in glass blowing, hot sculpting, kiln work, fusing, cold work, torch work, neon, plate-glass work and other areas of glass-making. Students can study artistic glass work, such as bead-making or they can study scientific glass-making, which is the field for creating products used by NASA engineers or medical researchers.
It all takes place in a cutting-edge facility called the Mary Baker Emerick building, named after a venerated former art professor who left an endowment that pays for art scholarships and studio equipment upgrades. Now, almost every type of tool imaginable for all types of glass work, from diamond-studded blades to huge kilns, is available.
On top of that, the school has the lowest tuition in Montana and offers a schedule that allows the mind to focus, according to Matt Raffety, UM Western’s director of communications.
“We’re the only public four-year school in the country that offers the block schedule program, which we call Experience One,” he said. “Experience One is where the students take one course at a time for about 18 days, then take a short break and move on to the next one. So it’s a lot different than the traditional system, and your time can be more focused on the area where ideally you want to go to graduate school or enter a career.”
King said students like being able to pursue their work with intensity.
“Because of the block system, they can really concentrate,” she said. “That’s the other thing that will attract people who want to work with glass is the block system. No other school in the country is operating that way, except for maybe community colleges.”
Professor Michael Hengler really got the glass program off the ground two years ago, King explained, and now UM Western offers certificates, minors and a full four-year Bachelor of Arts degree in glass.
This week, for her glassblowing and sculpting class, King brought in visiting instructor Amy Lemaire from Brooklyn, New York, to give a hands-on demonstration of her unique techniques and philosophies. Lemaire, who has a master's degree in fine arts from the Pratt Institute, recently created a glass housing unit for a performative robot made by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that was flown into space for an experiment by a Blue Origin rocket. She’s also a multi-disciplinary artist and director of the bead project at UrbanGlass, the first and largest glass studio in the country.
“I’m self-taught in glass work,” she said. “It kind of grew out of my bead-making practice. I learned on the job.”
On Wednesday, she led a fully enrolled class of 20 students for an in-depth session on torch work. Using a small hose clenched in her teeth, Lemaire carefully worked the knobs on her torch to adjust the gas and oxygen to give her the desired flame for every purpose. Sometimes, she needs a wide messy flame and other times she needs a small and intense, more focused blaze. She showed the class how to attach two hollow tubes together to create a bubble in the middle, using the hose to blow air. Then, she showed how different tools like pliers or knives can be used to create different textures and patterns on the bubble.
“So far so good with this crew,” she said. “We’ve got a full class of makers here who are interested and have all the skills that it takes to be successful in the arts. Tenacity, they’re self-starters, they’re very independent and they’re hard workers. And those are things that are really important.”
She said there are a lot of ways to make a living off glass work.
“For one thing, you have the scientific community,” she said. “There’s also the arts and design. There’s making work and doing work for other designers as well. The home décor industry is really ripe right now.”
She teaches with borosilicate glass, also known as pirate’s glass.
“It’s been around for about 100 years but the equipment has become readily available now,” she said. “There’s a lot of design advantages. We can cool it on the table and make multiples. You can work it with a relatively low overhead. It’s a more economical way to work glass.”
Working with glass is one of the oldest crafts in the world, she said, dating back thousands of years to ancient Egypt, Italy, the Middle East and other locations.
Jared Moore, a senior from Salmon, Idaho, said he only got into glass work because he needed a general education class. He first signed up for scientific glass blowing, and now he has a good-paying offer from a scientific glass company in Oregon that’s offering a sort of apprenticeship. Glass work immediately appealed to him, he recalled.
“It really resonated with me because my dad’s a blacksmith and he’s been doing art for his whole life,” Moore explained. “It transferred well for me. Working with heat and material, you know."
He's now got some of the more intricate techniques down pat.
"I’m really into Venetian-style glasswork, like making goblets and working off of points," Moore said. "I’m also really into scientific glass, so making apparatus for chemistry or just science in general.”
There are good careers in scientific glass, he noted.
“Because science is always changing, and thus the apparatus are always going to be changing and they’re going to be coming up with new things you can make,” he said. “I like the preciseness of it. Everything has to be on center. It has to not be wonky, you know, it has to be even.”
Blaine Ammar, a bearded freshman from Challis, Idaho, was wearing a wrestling sweater, jeans and boots as he intently listened to Lemaire’s instructions. He said he’s worked with wood and metal all his life and decided to take glass work for an elective credit.
“I’m starting to challenge myself a lot,” he said. “So, like, my pieces aren’t as good but it’s just something I’ve never done.”
And that is the key to why this current crop of students has been so successful, according to King.
“Everyone came in and was incredibly fearless, and that’s what it takes, to not be afraid,” she said. “If you’re afraid of fire it doesn’t work. I can always tell when someone’s going to be successful because they’re fearless and they want to try things.”