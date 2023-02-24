The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of the Field Operations has announced dates for an upcoming Global Entry enrollment event to be held at the Missoula Montana Airport. Interviews will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 11.

During these enrollment events, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Travelers who are approved for the program are processed using biometric identification through a designated kiosk.

Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.

Members of Global Entry who utilize the kiosks enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States. Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program account to confirm an appointment for the event.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing.

There is a $100 application fee that allows for five years of membership.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply utilizing the Trusted Traveler Program's Enrollment System at ttp.dhs.gov. Applicants should begin this process immediately to take advantage of the enrollment event coming up.

Interviews will be conducted in the Mission Mountain Conference Room on the third floor of the Missoula Montana Airport. The airport is located at 5225 U.S. Highway 10 W. in Missoula.

For more information on the enrollment event, contact Port Director Mark Hanson at 406-791-6116. For more information on CBP's Global Entry Program, visit cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs.