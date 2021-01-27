GLR: Missoula law firm marks 150 years

Few Missoula businesses have as long a history as Garlington, Lohn & Robinson.
The local law firm turned 150 years old this December and has had hundreds of partners spanning that century and a half.
Chief operating officer Cyan Sportsman said that when she started at Garlington, Lohn & Robinson in 2017, she gravitated towards the job because of the organization’s roots in community.
“It’s pretty amazing to me, first of all, that we can track stuff all the way back to 1870,” she said.
The law firm moved into its expansive new building downtown in 2011.
Managing partner Randall Colbert started with the firm as an attorney in 2003 and said that he noticed right away the respect that predecessors built that gave newer attorneys a foundation to build from.
“Part of it is being appreciative to be able to step into a firm that has such great predecessors that established a framework where clients have confidence in attorneys," he said. "We’ve had very strong ethical attorneys that had great reputations with the courts, with opposing council."
“I think the practice of law has bad apples and that tends to get a lot of press and I know when I started here, doing an ethical practice was just paramount," he continued. "Without question that’s just how we practice."
That ethical practice, he said, goes hand-in-hand with how the firm works with clients and in courts. It’s something that they keep an eye on while hiring new attorneys as well.
“When we hire people, that’s instilled with them,” he said, and it was the same thing when Colbert himself got hired: “I think it’s just passed down because that’s the expectation.”
Garlington, Lohn & Robinson began practicing in 1870 and remains one of the largest law firms in the state.
It started when attorney William Stephens teamed up with Walter Bickford in the late nineteenth century, according to Missoulian archives. Since then, the firm has borne the names of other eminent Montanans: Frank Higgins, who became the mayor of Missoula and lieutenant governor of Montana; William Murphy, chairman of the Western Montana National Bank and a counsel for Anaconda Copper Mining Co.; Albert Whitlock, an early dean of the law school in Missoula; Harry Pauly, a rancher and businessman.
James Garlington, who died in 1995, joined the firm in 1935 and led its reorganization in the 1950s. Attorneys Sherman Lohn and Ty Robinson had previously been Garlington’s students, and completed the firm's current name.
Lohn died in 2007 and Ty Robinson died in 2018, but their legacy still lives on, Sportsman said.
“Ty Robinson was the attorney for the Mercantile downtown,” she said, referring to the historic department store that's now a hotel and retail complex at the corner of Higgins Avenue and Front Street.
Colbert said that it was Jim Garlington who played an instrumental role in getting the new Montana Constitution drafted in the 1970s.
In January, the firm will have 13 partners, 11 associates, and 4 contract employees. While the state goes through its second pandemic wave, most of those employees are working remotely and weren’t able to celebrate the planned 150th anniversary.
Former partner Bill Jones also spoke about the historical significance of the firm’s history. After being retired for the last 10 years, he still goes over to the firm twice a week to see how clients and attorneys are getting along.
“A law firm is only as good as the youngest people coming in,” he said. “And whether they recognize the historical nature of the Garlington firm and appreciate it, I like to discuss those things with them.”
Jones said that the people who have been senior partners at the firm continue to take leading roles in the community like their predecessors William Murphy and William Stephens. Their names and others from the firm show up today on street signs in places like the Slant Street neighborhood, he said.
Colbert said that Ty Robinson had also come into the office after he retired. In a previous article Robinson spoke on how the work of attorneys is about people and humanity.
“You’ve got to have keen judgement,” Robinson told the Missoulian. "You have to practice a high standard of ethics. And a good lawyer recognizes you sometimes have to go the extra mile. Law is a service industry."