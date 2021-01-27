GLR: Missoula law firm marks 150 years

“I think the practice of law has bad apples and that tends to get a lot of press and I know when I started here, doing an ethical practice was just paramount," he continued. "Without question that’s just how we practice."

That ethical practice, he said, goes hand-in-hand with how the firm works with clients and in courts. It’s something that they keep an eye on while hiring new attorneys as well.

“When we hire people, that’s instilled with them,” he said, and it was the same thing when Colbert himself got hired: “I think it’s just passed down because that’s the expectation.”

Garlington, Lohn & Robinson began practicing in 1870 and remains one of the largest law firms in the state.

It started when attorney William Stephens teamed up with Walter Bickford in the late nineteenth century, according to Missoulian archives. Since then, the firm has borne the names of other eminent Montanans: Frank Higgins, who became the mayor of Missoula and lieutenant governor of Montana; William Murphy, chairman of the Western Montana National Bank and a counsel for Anaconda Copper Mining Co.; Albert Whitlock, an early dean of the law school in Missoula; Harry Pauly, a rancher and businessman.