Goat's milk gravy with green banana flour: Creativity shines in Missoula homeless shelter kitchen
Starting before sunrise and working tirelessly till night, a small but dedicated group scrambles to pull off a behind-the-scenes logistical miracle to feed hundreds of Missoula’s homeless and hungry every single day.
At the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula, client volunteers and just two paid staff members collect thousands of pounds of donated food from local grocery stores and shops, never knowing exactly what they’ll get. Then they race to turn the often-unusual and varied items into as many as 600 free nutritious meals a day.
It’s like a real-world version of the popular Food Network television show “Chopped,” where chefs compete against each other to create meals on the fly, using unlikely ingredients provided to them by the show. But at the Pov, it’s a daily challenge and a strategic headache. There’s no fame and glory, except for the contented grins on the faces of weary souls taking in a small comfort as they deal with the harshest of life’s struggles in the cold winter.
For Cyrus Turbak, the food programs and kitchen manager at The Pov, it's sometimes exhausting. Despite all the stress, Turbak and his crew have created and fostered a friendly, cheerful and sometimes even relaxed environment where every day brings joy and purpose.
“On top of serving people dealing with food insecurity, we also have this environment that’s a positive place for people to be productive and have fun and be empowered and make new friends and relationships,” he explained. “It’s super cool. I love what I do here. But it’s definitely challenging.”
The day begins at 7:30 a.m., when Jared Bell, the truck driver, goes to various grocery stores such as Fresh Market, Albertsons, Walmart, the Good Food Store and Craven’s Coffee to collect donated food and items reaching their “sell by” date. After a long cold morning of loading crates of yogurt, eggs, chicken, milk, pastries and other goods, he returns to the Pov and is met by a small army of volunteers who help him unload everything. It’s quickly sorted and organized, and Turbak and his team make sure nothing is too expired to be unsafe. Then the meal prep begins.
“After all that big process, we use what we have,” he said. “Sometimes we have everything you could possibly want. That’s pretty rare. Sometimes we have absolutely nothing and we have to make a meal to serve, on average about 450 meals a day. And that fluctuates a lot. Sometimes it can get closer to 600 a day. Yeah, we have to figure it out.”
Last year, the Pov served 160,000 meals, and almost every one includes a meat and a vegetarian option, with soup, sides, bread, dessert and lots of hot coffee.
The Pov requires that people help out with chores in exchange for services, and lately Turbak has found a steady stream of reliable volunteers for the kitchen, although sometimes he has to recruit dishwashers and servers. In the bustling little commercial kitchen area, he and his team keep constantly busy making meatloaf for dinner, preparing to-go sandwiches for people who are camping, and dishing up hot soup and lasagna for lunch. With each new day’s ingredients comes a new recipe made up in the moment.
“I get a lot of entertainment about some of the things we’ve made,” Turbak said. “It’s pretty fun. You really are forced to be creative and innovate. There’s a lot of trial and error about what works as a substitute for kitchen staples.”
The truck run is Monday through Friday, which creates a difficult situation over the weekend, Turbak said. And Monday’s lunch is especially hard, so he has to use ingredients from the previous week.
“Once, we literally had nothing to do for lunch, but luckily we had been squirreling away biscuits for a while, but had none of your traditional gravy items,” he explained. “So I made a gravy with all goat’s milk and since we didn’t have any regular flour, I used green banana flour. Which I’d never even heard of before, so we made a goat’s milk and green banana flour gravy. And it turned out really good.”
Turbak said he is often surprised at how quickly some of the unusual dishes get eaten up.
“Some days you get compliments, some days you get complaints, and other days it’s no comment,” he said, chuckling. “But that day, it was a lot of compliments. My predecessor enjoyed hiding away Cap’n Crunch cereal to make a breading for chicken.”
The volunteers in the kitchen bring ideas too, as some have kitchen experience. One volunteer came up with a bacon-wrapped meatloaf last week. It all depends on what comes in.
“We get some really interesting things on the truck too, like beef tongue,” Turbak said. “The most creativity honestly comes from the clients because I have a certain previous kitchen experience, but nothing like people who come in and help. So I’m sometimes like, 'Whoa, how did you think of that?'”
The food program involves the soup kitchen, which is open to the community, as well as the food rescue program, which is the system for getting these donations. And there’s food pantry full of ready-to-eat items.
“Anybody in the community can eat a meal here. There’s no age restrictions,” Turbak explained. The Pov will serve anybody unless they're obviously drunk or impaired.
Many former residents come back to help in the kitchen even after they’ve found stable housing as a way to give back.
Stacy Wright, 41, is a Pov client who helps out in the kitchen. He was dicing potatoes on Tuesday as other cooks and workers busily moved around him carrying pots and trays. He’s staying at the Pov while he gets back on his feet, and he volunteers in the kitchen in return.
“They all know me and trust me,” he said. “I’m usually in here two hours a day, but if they need me I’ll be in here six, seven hours. I get to listen to music, drink coffee and make good food. It’s better than just sittin’ around.”
Turbak said it's "inspiring" to see the level of creativity and drive from some of his volunteers, and he's honored when he gets to write them letters of recommendation for jobs.
Right now, the Pov is in the midst of trying to pre-cook turkeys and other dishes in preparation for Thanksgiving Day, which always draws a big turnout. There are some things they continually don’t get enough of.
“We’re always looking for spices. Butter is like gold around here, and anytime we get pasta and rice, we’re happy,” Turbak said. “Produce in winter is hard to come by, stuff for starches, and any type of olive oil or cooking oil we always need. And potatoes.”
The line for lunch at the Pov includes elderly men and women, teenagers, families and others of all ages an demographics. The common area where meals are served is bustling every day, and sometimes a line for dinner stretches around the block. Turbak and his team play a crucial role for Missoula’s large homeless and food-insecure population, according to Poverello Center Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson.
"Like many homes, the Pov's kitchen is at the center of the community we build here,” she said. “Cyrus is the only paid staff person for the kitchen. This means most of the work done in the kitchen is done by a diverse group of volunteers, most of whom are residents of the Pov. With his big heart and creativity Cyrus excels at making the kitchen a fun and safe place for our residents to make connections and be of service to each other.”
Calvin Olson is training to fill-in for Turbak when he goes on vacation, and said he's been impressed with the entire operation.
"It really is a community effort," he said.
A kitchen in a fast-paced restaurant is often a harried, tension-filled place. Turbak's mission goes beyond just organizing an efficient way to prepare food for those in need. His little corner of the world is something different.
"I’m a huge advocate for creating a space and making available a space for people to be in a positive environment where they can be productive and have fun," he said. "And we have fun and trade a lot of great stories and get to know each other and connect and don’t have to think about other things that are happening in the world and our minds."
Hunger and homelessness are serious problems, and are the cause of misery in many cases. But the Poverello Center's kitchen is a place that is working to build and sustain physical and mental well-being.
"We want to feed people who are hungry in the community and need help from neighbors and, simultaneously with that, is that we keep this environment positive and fun and someplace people want to be," Turbak said. "Because unfortunately not everyone in this community has a place like that. That’s my favorite thing about being here.”