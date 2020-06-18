'Going big': Tribes' virus test event Montana's largest yet

PABLO — A collaboration between state and tribal officials continued here Thursday with the largest Montana drive-through COVID-19 testing effort so far.
The testing, organized by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Unified Command Center, involved four testing sites over four days, starting Wednesday. Residents of Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation were invited to attend, with the first day seeing nearly 500 residents send in tests.
On Thursday, organizers said they expected at least twice that number. Cars started lining up as much as an hour early at the testing site on the Salish Kootenai College campus.
“It’s so great. It’s kind of like we’re throwing a massive party and everybody is actually showing up,” said Greg Gould, Unified Command operations chief. “You see that people get it. They aren’t doing it out of fear. The message is protect yourself, protect your family, protect your community. This is that mantra in action.”
Lake County, which includes Polson and Ronan, has 10 cases of coronavirus, including one new case as of Thursday, according to the Montana Department of Health & Human Services.
Volunteers completed one test every 58 seconds Wednesday. On Thursday, with double the number of testing stations and triple the nurses, Gould expected that rate to be even more impressive. He said the group had really tried to make the necessary adjustments to run more smoothly.
“We are going big,” Gould said. “We knew we were going to have a large tribal and non-tribal population come through. So that increased the complexity of our operation.”
Tests are scheduled from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday in the Polson High School parking lot, and Saturday in Elmo, at the Standing Arrow Celebration Grounds.
Members of the Montana National Guard, tribal health officials, public health officials, hospital staff and a tribal nonprofit organization, the Flathead Reservation Community Action (FRCA) group comprised the 70-some workers on site Thursday.
The first 250 people in line were awarded gift cards, and every testee’s name will go into a larger prize drawing at the culmination of the four-day effort. These incentives were coordinated by the FRCA.
The Flathead Reservation event was the final of eight tribal community testing events. The tribes' testing precedes a statewide testing effort in accordance with Gov. Steve Bullock’s goal to test 60,000 Montanans each month. The goal prioritizes Montanans who are vulnerable, in assisted living or nursing homes, tribal communities, or those displaying symptoms.
Research has suggested that indigenous Americans are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus across the United States, but those numbers can be misrepresented due to states’ reporting methods. And, as with any coronavirus demographic, the more tests made available, the more reported positive cases.
Thursday’s event in Pablo was open to everyone — symptomatic or not.
“This (event) is well overdue,” said Jim Avila, in line for testing. “The set-up is very organized.”
“It’s high time for this kind of testing,” Betty Avila added.
“I wish people would wear masks more around here,” she said. “It seems like we should have more restrictions.”
When it comes to decisions on how to balance financial strain against safety, “I think it comes from the top,” Jim Avila continued. “We need to keep the businesses open but they have to have restrictions.”
Bullock attended the Thursday testing event. He said that while more positive cases are likely to be reported because of the increased testing, that should not alarm anyone.
“We’ve got to figure out how to live with this virus in our midst,” Bullock said. “But (the testing) affords folks the opportunity to get on it right away and mitigate further spread.”
Bullock said it’s unlikely, though not impossible, Montana would see more restrictions. He cited Big Horn County as an example of restrictions imposed after opening in response to a resurgence of cases.
Big Horn County, home of the Crow Tribe, has the third-highest number of cases in the state, behind Yellowstone and Gallatin counties. Big Horn has half the amount of cases as Yellowstone, but just one-twelfth the number of people.
“It’s been a long haul for everyone. But we are at this level now because we’ve taken it seriously,” Bullock said. “So now we need to encourage people to continue to take it seriously. Because the virus is still in our midst.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to protect each other and our communities. And testing certainly does that,” he continued. “Now we’ve got all of our tribal nations tested in the first round.”
The testing effort has 4,000 tests on hand, said Gould, and is on track to use nearly all of them. If testees displayed symptoms — such as fever, cough or shortness of breath — listed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they were given a fast-track test called the Abbott ID Now, which could return results as quickly as half an hour later.
Organizers said that there were questions about how effective such tests were, since they don’t single out the COVID-19 virus, but instead report back a positive reading if the testee passes a certain threshold of any viral load.
Each person tested, regardless of whether receiving a fast-track test, will see their test sent to the Montana state lab, where the tests will process for 24-48 hours with a higher degree of accuracy.
Testees Thursday reported an average of around two hours to get through the whole line.
