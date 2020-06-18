'Going big': Tribes' virus test event Montana's largest yet

Thursday’s event in Pablo was open to everyone — symptomatic or not.

“This (event) is well overdue,” said Jim Avila, in line for testing. “The set-up is very organized.”

“It’s high time for this kind of testing,” Betty Avila added.

“I wish people would wear masks more around here,” she said. “It seems like we should have more restrictions.”

When it comes to decisions on how to balance financial strain against safety, “I think it comes from the top,” Jim Avila continued. “We need to keep the businesses open but they have to have restrictions.”

Bullock attended the Thursday testing event. He said that while more positive cases are likely to be reported because of the increased testing, that should not alarm anyone.

“We’ve got to figure out how to live with this virus in our midst,” Bullock said. “But (the testing) affords folks the opportunity to get on it right away and mitigate further spread.”

Bullock said it’s unlikely, though not impossible, Montana would see more restrictions. He cited Big Horn County as an example of restrictions imposed after opening in response to a resurgence of cases.