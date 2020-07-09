Going-to-the-Sun opens at Logan on July 13

Services at Rising Sun Motor Inn will include the campstore and public restrooms from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Two Dog Flats restaurant will be providing "on-the-go" food service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A water bottle filling station is available. The overnight lodging and public showers are closed for the season. The Rising Sun Campground is currently closed. Visitors should also leave West Glacier with a full tank of gas, as there are no gas services at Rising Sun.

There will be no bus tours on the Going-to-the-Sun Road or in other areas of the park this year due to COVID-19. This includes interpretive tours by Sun Tours and Glacier National Park Lodges (red buses). The park’s fare-free summer shuttle system is also not available this year.

Vehicles and vehicle combinations longer than 21 feet, and wider than 8 feet, are prohibited on the Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Campground and Rising Sun. Vehicles over 10 feet in height may have difficulty driving west from Logan Pass due to rock overhangs.