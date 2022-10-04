Going-to-the-Sun Road closes from West Entrance

Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road is closed for the season from the West Entrance to Logan Pass for major sewer and utility repairs.

The road closed Oct. 1 at the four-way intersection 1 mile north of the West Entrance Station. The east side of the road will remain open from St. Mary to Logan Pass until Sunday, Oct. 16, unless winter weather forces an earlier closure.

The west-side project will replace seven miles of sewer force main, electrical and telephone lines between Apgar and the Lake McDonald Lodge along the shore of Lake McDonald. It will also replace the lift station at the lodge to reduce the threat of sewage overflow.

"Most concession services (lodging, food service, boat tours, etc.) have concluded operations for the year," Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said in a press release. "Water at Logan Pass has been turned off and campgrounds in the park are currently either closed for the season or in primitive status (no running water)."

Hikers crossing from the east side of the park through Gunsight Pass past Sperry Chalet or Swiftcurrent Pass past Granite Park Chalet will not be able to get transport on the west side of the road. Hikers on the Highline Trail from Logan Pass will not be able to get transport from the Loop trailhead.

However, hikers and bikers can use upper portions of the west side road when maintenance crews aren't working. The park's road status map shows work activity times Monday through Friday, which typically end at 4 p.m. and on weekends.

All winter recreation access on the Lake McDonald side of the road will be closed for the rest of the year.

For up-to-date information on road closures, visit nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.