Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park now fully open

The Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park opened up to the Logan Pass Visitor Center Wednesday morning, giving vehicles access to the full length of the road for the first time this season.

The July 13 opening of the alpine highway was the latest the Sun Road has opened since 2011.

"The road may now be accessed by motorized vehicles all the way through from both the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances," the park wrote on social media Wednesday morning.

Spring storms delayed plowing progress this year, sending avalanches and rockslides cascading over the road. Some years, the Going-to-the-Sun Road is open by mid-June.

But 2022 wasn’t one of those years.

Park crews resorted to working 50-hour weeks in order to contend with the weather events that pushed back the opening date, the Missoulian reported.

In order to reach Logan Pass, visitors will need a vehicle reservation during the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 11. This is the second year Glacier has required reservations to access the Sun Road, and the first year the park has implemented a pass requirement to access the North Fork area of the park.

Vehicle reservations can be purchased online at Recreation.gov.​