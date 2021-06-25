Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for cars

Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road opened to full vehicle travel on Friday morning.

Motorists can now travel the complete 50 miles between West Glacier and St. Mary over Logan Pass. Opening the full Sun Road also means Glacier Park can increase the number of daily reservation tickets released for the over-mountain travel.

Drivers wishing to enter at West Glacier, Camas and St. Mary need a reservation ticket to get in between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. About three-quarters of the daily ticket quota have already been claimed, but the remainder are released 48 hours in advance through the online Recreation.gov portal starting at 8 a.m.

Motorists attempting to enter the park after 5 p.m. should expect long lines and delays. Reservation tickets are not required to drive into Glacier at the Polebridge, Two Medicine or Many Glacier gates, but motorists should expect congestion and traffic restrictions by mid-morning.

All park visitors must also have a national park entrance pass, which is separate from the $2 entry reservation ticket. Visitors with separate reservations to interior park hotels, tours or other pre-paid activities do not need an entry reservation ticket.