Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for cars
Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for cars

Biking Glacier

A bicyclist travels on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park in this file photo.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road opened to full vehicle travel on Friday morning.

Motorists can now travel the complete 50 miles between West Glacier and St. Mary over Logan Pass. Opening the full Sun Road also means Glacier Park can increase the number of daily reservation tickets released for the over-mountain travel.

Drivers wishing to enter at West Glacier, Camas and St. Mary need a reservation ticket to get in between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. About three-quarters of the daily ticket quota have already been claimed, but the remainder are released 48 hours in advance through the online Recreation.gov portal starting at 8 a.m. 

Motorists attempting to enter the park after 5 p.m. should expect long lines and delays. Reservation tickets are not required to drive into Glacier at the Polebridge, Two Medicine or Many Glacier gates, but motorists should expect congestion and traffic restrictions by mid-morning.

Take a one-minute ride through some of Glacier's most popular scenery.

All park visitors must also have a national park entrance pass, which is separate from the $2 entry reservation ticket. Visitors with separate reservations to interior park hotels, tours or other pre-paid activities do not need an entry reservation ticket.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road typically opens to full access by late June or early July after maintenance crews clear the high-elevation snow drifts, control for avalanches and install road safety barriers. Services at Logan Pass include a visitor center with restrooms and potable water as well as exhibits and interpretative ranger talks. Social distancing limits are still in effect for entering Glacier Park visitor centers and other buildings.

Construction work continues on a few portions of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, resulting in occasional delays. Bicyclists are prohibited on the Sun Road between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The mountain highway over the Continental Divide draws the bulk of Glacier Park's tourist visits. 

