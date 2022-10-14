 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Going-to-the-Sun Road to close Sunday

GTTS east side

An e-bike rider approaches the Eastside Tunnel on the Going-to-the-Sun Road on Sept. 24. 

 Rob Chaney

Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road will close for the season this Sunday, Oct. 16 at midnight.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes each year on or before the third Monday in October, depending on road and weather conditions.   

On Oct. 1, the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road closed for the season to vehicles, hikers and bicyclists from the four-way intersection at Apgar to Logan Pass due to the Lake McDonald Utilities project. On the east side, Going-to-the-Sun Road remained open from St. Mary to Logan Pass, but the east side will also close on Oct. 16.

Starting Oct. 17, visitors on the east side can drive 13.5 miles from the St. Mary Entrance to Jackson Glacier Overlook. From there, visitors can hike or bike Going-to-the-Sun Road to Logan Pass. Potable water and toilets will no longer be available at Logan Pass after Oct. 16.  

Visitors should be aware of road crews prepping for winter operations, which include removing guard rails, displays and signs and installing snow poles along the road closure. Although hiking and biking are permitted from the Jackson Glacier Overlook as far as the hiker/biker closure signs when road crews are working, risks include falling ice or rocks and changing weather conditions. Closure points are determined by changing road crew activity and conditions. Bicycling is not permitted on snow-covered roads.  

The Apgar Visitor Center is still accessible and open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 23. Onsite services and available resources include backcountry permit service, information sharing, trip planning, publication distribution, Jr. Ranger awards, passport stamps, bookstore sales, etc. The Apgar Visitor Center and bookstore will close for the season after Oct. 23. Information, Wi-Fi, restrooms and potable water are available in the Apgar Visitor Center Plaza 24 hours a day.  

Loop B in the Apgar campground is accessible and in primitive status until spring 2023. Campsites are available first-come, first-served. Visit the park’s campground page for additional camping information.  

Autumn visitors to Glacier National Park will find cooler temperatures and are encouraged to prepare for shifting weather conditions with potential for rain or snow, especially in alpine areas. During the fall season, bear activity increases. Visitors are asked to be mindful of attractant storage requirements and remember that pets are not permitted on trails at any time. Learn more about bear safety on the park’s website.  

The park is open year-round and recreational opportunities can be found during all seasons but will be limited on the west side this year due to construction. Recreation on Going-to-the-Sun Road along Lake McDonald is not permitted for the 2022-2023 winter season due to the utilities project and there will be no access to Lake McDonald Lodge.  

 

The road closed Oct. 1 at the four-way intersection 1 mile north of the West Entrance Station. The east side of the road will remain open from St. Mary to Logan Pass until Sunday, Oct. 16, unless winter weather forces an earlier closure.

 

