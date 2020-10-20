'Gold rush' story from WaPo creates stir

This Washington Post story about a real estate "gold rush" in the Treasure State is causing a stir on social media.
Here are just a few of the stories the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic have published on real estate and development in recent months. The coronavirus appears to have increased people’s interest in smaller cities in the West, such as Missoula and Boise, but economists have told local reporters the trend of rising prices in the real estate market are part of a pattern that started well before the pandemic did in March. Reporters also are covering rising inequality in Montana, a trend evident in the jobs and housing market.
A buying frenzy, with soaring prices and out-of-state buyers, continues to dramatically affect the housing market in Missoula, but at least one data source shows it's just a continuation of a years-long trend.
In the 27 years that Kathie Butts has worked as a Ravalli County realtor, she’s never seen anything like what’s happening now in the Bitterroot Valley.
“We’ve had really good markets in the past, but we haven’t had a market like this one,” Butts said. “If you are a realtor in Ravalli County and you’re not making it today, you really need to get in a different profession. It’s really that kind of market.”
The number of available apartment units in Missoula has taken a nosedive and average rents are surging as demand outpaces supply. And that means landlords can be more choosy in who they deny, including people with poor credit history or people recently returning from incarceration or who have a criminal history.
"Developers and investors here in Missoula and the across the region and across the country are quite bullish on Missoula," said a local economic development official.
The song remains the same: There still aren't enough houses to keep up with all the people trying to buy them in Missoula, so that means prices keep shooting up.
With the rental apartment vacancy rate at essentially zero percent in Missoula, local developers, nonprofits and government officials are working toward a groundbreaking next year on a large chunk of 202 new affordable housing units.
