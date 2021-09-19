Skookum Butte Lookout got more skookum.

Named with a Chinook Indian jargon word for "strong" or "powerful," the panoramic landmark southwest of Lolo has enjoyed three summers of restoration. By the end of September, it will just have some housekeeping fix-ups to be as good as the day it entered service back in 1928.

Skookum took its place in the early-warning network 18 years after the Great Burn of 1910. That catastrophe left its mark on 4,700 square miles of Montana and Idaho, and turned the Forest Service into a firefighting institution. By the time it was built, the agency had more than 5,000 lookouts arrayed across the West.

The builders of Skookum picked a rarely used “grange” design for their structure. Known to the Forest Service as an L-5, it starts with a base of 20 big logs that had to be hauled through a scree field to the rocky promenade that crowns Skookum Butte. According to Lolo National Forest records, it’s one of three L-5s left in the world.

Those 20 logs became five tiers of foundation, supporting the window-walls that give lookouts their form following function. A gable roof caps the cabin. Four thick steel cables keep it anchored to the windswept hilltop. A smaller web of copper wire grounds it for protection from lightning strikes. Inside, the lookout’s personal chair has glass insulators on the legs: Standard operating procedure was to stand on the chair during thunderstorms.

The logs fit together with mortise-and-tenon joints, a hand-hewn connection that makes them fit tightly together.

Region 1 Historic Preservation Team specialist Jack Poppen was able to find a set of original L-5 plans for the restoration work. They include hand-written marginalia such as: Slope tenon ½” helps to lock logs together. Extend ends ¾” it improves appearance … The secret of good workmanship is in hewing to the line, leave half the line on the timber, never cross it, this insures better results.

“Every step we’re doing at this point is making it look more and more like it was when it was built," Poppen said. “The rest of this was built with the concept of — we can pull logs from on site and make this a dirt-cheap lookout to build.”

Nature went after the lookout like a teenager attacks a pimple. Persistent winds tilted the building to the southwest, despite those cable stays. Dry rot came for the foundation logs and the plank flooring inside. Sunshine and rain scoured away the white paint. Moss infiltrated the shingle roof.

The original furnishings included a single bed, stove, table and that insulated chair. The center of the lookout held the alidade — the Lazy Susan-looking fire-finder used to get a directional bearing on a wisp of smoke.

Missoula District Ranger Jen Hensiek has not yet confirmed what future use Skookum might get. It could become a rental in the Forest Service's popular lookout network. It currently has an open-door status for hikers and picnickers, who are welcome to come inside and enjoy the view or shelter from a storm. Overnight stays are discouraged.

So is graffiti. While a few carved names of former lookout staff are considered historic and have been preserved, Poppen said the more recent crop of "Mary loves Johnny" tagging does not qualify.

“We had just gobs of graffiti in there,” Poppen said. “Everyone’s carving their name in there and it’s terrible on historic structures.”

The original three-year plan for restoration work got extended to four thanks to the COVID pandemic. In the first year of work, 15 volunteers came regularly to contribute sweat and time to the project. Last year, with travel limited and safety uncertain, just five volunteers joined the crew.

The mile-and-a-quarter hike from the trailhead seems quaint. The stair-climb monitor on your phone will report 83 floors: the toll of an abrupt 1,000-foot elevation climb in that short distance. The view is worth every step.

