'Good numbers' to take on Snow Joke Half Marathon in Seeley Lake

He thinks the race's "old school feel" and the jokes on signs along the course add to its appeal. Plus, he said, “it’s the same course that’s been in existence all 40 years, so you do the course, you can compare yourself to anybody who’s been running it the last 40 years.”

One of this year’s runners, Adam Peterman, has his eye on a course record.

“That’s the hope,” the assistant cross country coach at Hellgate told the Missoulian Thursday. “That’s been a goal of mine for a couple years.”

Banovich said that Jim Hatcher set the standing course record of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 10 seconds in 1981. “He’s capable of running that fast,” he said of Peterman. “But to do it out there, the highway has to be dry, yet it needs to be cold enough (on) the backside of the course that the snow is firmed up, that it’s not mushy, it’s not slush, it’s not icy.”

“Last year it was a little bit slushy,” Banovich said. “That slowed things down.”

The National Weather Service projects a warm week ahead, with a high of 49 on Friday in Seeley Lake (a Saturday forecast had not yet been published by deadline for this story).