'Good numbers' to take on Snow Joke Half Marathon in Seeley Lake

This coming Saturday, a hardy group of runners will attempt a 13.1-mile circuit of Seeley Lake in the 41st annual Snow Joke Half Marathon.
Tony Banovich, executive director of Run Wild Missoula, has high hopes for this year’s iteration of the winter tradition.
“This’ll probably be the biggest in the last four years with number of participants,” he predicted Thursday. “Right now we’ve got 730 registered. … If the weather holds nice, we’ll get a nice little surge of numbers. I’m expecting we’ll get 750 or more registered and that would typically equate to about well over 600 finishers.” Last year, he said, the race had about 650 registrees and 500 finishers, “so yeah, it’ll be good numbers.”
The Missoulian is hosting this year’s race in conjunction with Run Wild Missoula. Over the decades, Banovich said, it’s filled a need for The Garden City’s running community.
“People just want to be getting outside by the end of February,” he said. “They’re just looking for a reason to be out and run. Some people are training for a spring marathon, and they need a race, and there are not just a lot of options this time of year.”
He thinks the race's "old school feel" and the jokes on signs along the course add to its appeal. Plus, he said, “it’s the same course that’s been in existence all 40 years, so you do the course, you can compare yourself to anybody who’s been running it the last 40 years.”
One of this year’s runners, Adam Peterman, has his eye on a course record.
“That’s the hope,” the assistant cross country coach at Hellgate told the Missoulian Thursday. “That’s been a goal of mine for a couple years.”
You have free articles remaining.
Banovich said that Jim Hatcher set the standing course record of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 10 seconds in 1981. “He’s capable of running that fast,” he said of Peterman. “But to do it out there, the highway has to be dry, yet it needs to be cold enough (on) the backside of the course that the snow is firmed up, that it’s not mushy, it’s not slush, it’s not icy.”
“Last year it was a little bit slushy,” Banovich said. “That slowed things down.”
The National Weather Service projects a warm week ahead, with a high of 49 on Friday in Seeley Lake (a Saturday forecast had not yet been published by deadline for this story).
“It’ll depend on conditions,” Peterman acknowledged. “If it’s dry, I think I have a shot at it.”
But whatever happens, the 13.1-mile slog through a Montana winter is one he relishes.
The humor is a highlight. "It has pretty quirky signs like every mile," he said. One year, his father and pug ran the course in 2 hours and 30 minutes — and made an impression on someone. The following year, one of the signs said, "Jenny, don't let the pug catch you."
“It’s a special race to me,” he said. “I’ve been doing it since I was in seventh grade.”
Snow Joke registration will be open through 10 a.m. on race day. For more information and to register, visit mtsnowjoke.com.
Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, Blackfoot Telecommunications Group, Cory’s Valley Market, Missoula Electric Cooperative, the Park Side Credit Union, Double Arrow Lodge, The Filling Station, Seeley Lake Pathfinder, Lindey’s Prime Steak House, Citizens Alliance Bank, Pattee Creek Market and the Chicken Coop are also sponsoring the event.