GOP-backed group again claims Missoula election 'irregularities', county pushes back

When asked if there were any Democrats on the team, Tschida said he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know the particular makeup of the group,” he said. “When we’re talking about counting envelopes, this isn’t a partisan thing. Any attempt to try to twist and turn this into a partisan issue is not a reasonable intention. We don’t intend to make it a partisan issue.”

The group’s objective is to make sure “elections are open, fair and honest,” Tschida said.

“The Elections Office has questioned the competency of the people doing the assessment, that’s their only way of objecting to differences,” Tschida told the Missoulian. “We continue to look and continue to find things that give us pause in saying there was 100% accuracy in the election findings. We want every person who should have voted to have their vote counted and every person who should not have voted to not have their vote counted.

"And right now that is being called into question.”

The three county commissioners told the Missoulian that only the judicial branch has the authority to adjudicate elections.