GOP-backed group claims 'irregularities' on Missoula County 2020 ballots

Lott became involved and interested in the Missoula County elections in late January or early February, according to Rhoades, who is doing the legal work pro bono.

Missoula County is the only county in Montana the group is looking at, Rhoades said.

A partisan issue

Rep. Tschida entered the picture just before the 2020 election.

Rhoades said he has looked into the Missoula County election from a neutral standpoint and Lott from a conservative analysis standpoint. Campaign filings reveal Tschida donated $500 to Donald Trump on Dec. 24. The purpose, according to the filings, was "contribution for the legal battles surrounding the battleground state."

Tschida's donation was one of four Montana campaign donations to Trump since 2016, three of which were in the amount of $500. His campaign's donation was the only one after the election had been declared for Biden.

It was Tschida's first monetary donation of any sort to the Trump presidential campaign. Publicly available data by the Federal Election Commission reveals that Tschida did not personally contribute to the Trump campaign in the 2016 or 2020 election cycle.