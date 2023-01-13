Committee tables Earl Old Person memorial, citing 'unwritten rule'

The Highways and Transportation Committee on Thursday tabled a bill that would establish a Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, sponsored Senate Bill 120, which would direct the Department of Transportation to install two signs along U.S. Hwy 89 and to include the memorial highway name on the next publication of the state map.

Old Person, who died in 2021 at 92, was the longest-serving elected tribal leader in the nation. Lawmakers, tribal members and others spoke in support of the bill Thursday, citing Old Person’s advocacy, humility and leadership.

When the committee reconvened Thursday afternoon, Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, motioned to table the bill without debate. Tabling a bill means the legislation will not advance out of committee. Bills need to clear committees to go to the floor for a second reading.

The senators voted mainly across party lines, with seven Republicans voting to table the bill and four Democrats voting not to table it. Sen. Jeremy Trebas of Great Falls was the lone Republican to vote against tabling the bill.

After the vote, Usher explained why he introduced the motion to table SB 120.

“We had a lot of these bills in the House, and we came to the conclusion that we would only pass (them) if someone died in the line of duty in the military or in law enforcement,” he said. “And that’s because we ended up with tens, maybe 20 or more of these. … I apologize. I don’t want to disrespect (Old Person’s) memorial and honor, but that’s my core belief.”

During the hearing, Sen. Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade,asked Webber whether Old Person served in law enforcement. Webber answered that while he was not in law enforcement, Old Person did supervise Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services as head of the tribe.

Committee Chair Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, said she agreed with Usher. She said there is a “similar unwritten rule in the Senate” regarding highway memorials.

Sen. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, said she wanted to know how well people understand the unwritten rule that highways must be named after an officer who died in the line of duty.

“I’ve been in the Legislature for four sessions, eight years, and there were a lot of memorial things, and if that is known to people, I think that would be very helpful,” she said.

Manzella responded that there have been conversations about writing a rule, but “at this point, I guess it is an individual decision.”

Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, said she was “disappointed” by the vote to table the bill. She encouraged the committee to reconsider taking it off the table at a later date.

Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, asked the committee to reconsider the decision.

“(Old Person) was in charge of the law enforcement for the Blackfeet Nation,” she argued. “He helped write the rules. … And he literally died in the line of duty, never stopping his commitment to public service.”

Olsen also noted that the Legislature passed a bill to establish a Jeannette Rankin Memorial Highway to honor the first woman elected to Congress.

“(Rankin) was not a police officer,” Olson said. “So this unspoken rule that has been created is not the way we’ve done these highway resolutions in the past.”

This story will be updated.